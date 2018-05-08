So There Was Actually A Proposal On The Met Gala Red Carpet

ICYMI...

Attention seems to be firmly fixed on the weird and wonderful Met Gala dresses that took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red carpet on Monday night, so we’d forgive you for missing one of the other talking points.

Rapper 2 Chainz, real name Tauheed Epps, actually took the opportunity to get down on one knee and propose to his long-term girlfriend Kesha Ward.

Captured by the cameras, who were baying for their winning shots of the A-list guests, the musician popped the question on the famous Met steps.

The moment was then shared across social media, and 2 Chainz later took to Twitter to confirm that she had said ‘yes.’

‘It’s crazy, he just gave me this! So happy! I love it,’ Ward told E! reporters on the red carpet, following the big gesture.

The couple have actually been together for a number of years, and they share three children. In fact, according to PEOPLE magazine, they actually got engaged back in 2013 at the BET Awards, but never made it official.

‘They’ve been together so long and have three children together that he always refers to Kesha as his wife, but they’ve never actually tied the knot,’ a source reportedly told the publication.

Congratulations, guys.