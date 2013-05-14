Chick Flicks: 25 Amazing Put-Downs We’ve Learnt From Them

Chick flicks have given us far more than style tips, major giggles and happy tears – they’ve given us some legendary put-downs, too. Join us as we recall our 25 favourites…

1.



Devil Wears Prada



Emily: “Do you have a prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?”

Honourable mention:

Miranda: ‘And you want a job here, despite having no personal sense of fashion or style?”

Andi: “Well, I think that’s a matter of –”

Miranda: “It is not a question.”

2.



Mean Girls



Janis: “You smell like a baby prostitute.”

3.



Breakfast At Tiffany’s



Mag Wildwood: “I am going to march you over to the zoo and feed you to the yak.”

4. Dirty Dancing

Johnny: “You just put your pickle on everybody’s plate, college boy, and leave the hard stuff to me.”

5.



Grease



Marty: “Do you think these glasses make me look smarter?”

Rizzo: “No, you can still see your face.”

6.



Sex And The City



Sam: “Don’t blame marriage. She’s married and she’s not growing a national forest.”

Honourable mention:

Carrie: “What makes you think something bad is going to happen?”

Charlotte: “Because nobody gets everything they want! Look at you, look at Miranda. You’re good people and you two both got shafted. I’m so happy and.. something bad is going to happen.”

Carrie: “Charlotte. You pooped in your pants in Mexico.”

7.



Jerry Maguire



Ethan: “Everybody loves you. Pisses me off.”

8.



Bridesmaids



(Drunk) Annie: “Whatever you say, Stove.”

Flight Attendant: “Steve.”

Annie: “Stove – what kind of name is that?”

Flight Attendant: “That’s not a name. My name is Steve.”

Annie: “Are you an appliance?”

Flight Attendant: “No I’m a man.”

Annie: “You’re a flight attendant.”

Flight Attendant: “That’s absolutely accurate.”

9.



Heathers



Heather Chandler: “Grow up Heather, bulimia’s so ’87.”

10.



Clueless



Tai: “You’re just a virgin who can’t drive.” (Way harsh, Tai)

Honourable mention:

Amber: “Was I the only one listening? I thought it reeked.”

Cher: “No, I believe that’s your designer imposter perfume.”

11.



Gone With The Wind



Rhett: “I can’t go all my life waiting to catch you between husbands.”

12.



Bridget Jones’ Diary



Pam: “You’ll never get a boyfriend if you look like you wandered out of Auschwitz.”

13.



Notting Hill



William: “Whoopsidaisies!”

Anna Scott: “What did you say?”

William: “Nothing.”

Anna Scott: “Yes you did.”

William: “No I didn’t.”

Anna Scott: “You said ‘whoopsidaisies.”

William: “I don’t think so. No one says whoopsidaisies do they? Unless they’re…”

Anna Scott: “There is no unless. No one has said whoopsidaisies for fifty years and even then it was only little girls with blonde ringlets.”

14.



Pretty Woman



Shop assistant: “Hello, can I help you?”

Vivian: “I was in here yesterday, you wouldn’t wait on me.”

Shop assistant: “Oh.”

Vivian: “You people work on commission, right?”

Shop assistant: “Yeah.”

Vivian: “Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now.”

15.



Death Becomes Her



Madeleine: “Look at you. You have a… waist.”

Honourable mention:

Helen: “Oh, gosh, I’m glad you came. I didn’t know if you would. I spoke to my PR woman and she said Madeleine Ashton goes to the opening of an envelope. Oh, those people can be so cruel! I fired her.”

Madeleine: “Oh!”

Helen: “Well, I almost fired her.”

16.

Legally Blonde

Vivian: “Nice outfit.”

Elle: “Oh, I like your outfit too, except when I dress up as a frigid bitch, I try not to look so constipated.”

17.



Love Actually



DJ: “Best shag you’ve ever had?”

Billy Mack: “Britney Spears.”

DJ: “Wow!”

Billy Mack: “No, only kidding. She was rubbish.”

18.



Coyote Ugly



Gloria: “Me and you should have dinner sometime!”

Bill: “I’m locking the doors.”

19.



Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion



Cowboy: “You were right, I was a brain dead redneck asshole. Though I never screwed a sheep or my sister.”

Heather: “Why not, couldn’t catch ’em?”

Honourable mention:

Guy in bar: “I’m a suit salesman.”

Romy: “Would you excuse me? I cut my foot before and my shoe is filling up with blood.”

20.



10 Things I Hate About You



Ms Perky: “People perceive you as somewhat…”

Kat: “Tempestuous?”

Ms Perky: “Heinous bitch” is the term used most often.”

21.



Miss Congeniality



Victor: “I haven’t seen a walk like that since Jurassic Park.”

22.



Muriel’s Wedding



Rhonda: “Sorry, Mum. You know I love you, but you drive me crazy. And you three, what a bunch of c*cksuckers.”

23.



27 Dresses



Jane: “It was a theme wedding.”

Kevin: “What was the theme? Humiliation?”

24.



St Trinian’s



Annabelle: “Daddy, you can’t expect me to stay here. It’s like Hogwarts for pikeys.”

25.



Bring It On



Darcy: “What’s the plural for butt? On one person, I mean.”

Carver: “She puts the ass in massive.”

Right, we’re off for a cup of tea, chocolate biscuits and a chick flick marathon. See ya!

By Lucy Vine, 14th May 2013

