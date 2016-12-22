The Memes We Were ALL Laughing At Throughout 2016

Laura Jane Turner
By

Because, the internet is a weird and wonderful place...

memes

We don’t know about you, but we love nothing more than to have a little chuckle at an internet meme.

Whether you’re tagging your BFF on Facebook, or screenshotting that ish and sending it to the Holy Grail of WhatsApp groups, we’re here to confirm that HOURS can be wasted on a good ol’ meme.

Because, no matter how dark the news might be, there’s always a little light relief to be had on the news feed.

Here’s just a handful of some of the meme trends that have gone viral in 2016…

1. Kermit

When a meme knows you too well… #spam #kermitmemes #netflix

A photo posted by @santasleighxx on

2. Hodor

WE’RE STILL NOT OVER IT.

Can social media stop reminding me? My soul can't take any more 😂😂😨😫😭

A photo posted by Mali Phillips (@freddiefreak28) on

😂😂😂😂 #Hodor #hodormeme #ikeameme #funnymeme #fun #GoT

A photo posted by Alejandra's Life (@alelifeofficial) on

3. 2016: The year that the Leonardo Oscar Meme died.

RIP.

Just makes me laugh and laugh. #oscars #Leo #firstworldproblems #leomeme #meme

A photo posted by Laura Fast (@laurafast84) on

#RIP to the #LeoOscarMeme and congrats to @leonardodicaprio on his #Oscar #AcademyAwards #OscarSeason

A photo posted by David Gonzalez (@gonzo_mania) on

4. Sad Affleck

He summed up a lot of 2016 feels.

Hello Darkness my old friend

A photo posted by jimmy valentime (@jimmyvalentime) on

 

5. The Biden/Obama bromance

Because we needed to salvage something from the US election.

#obama#robbierotten #bidenmemes #biden

A photo posted by R0bbier0tten (@robbierott1n) on

Couldn't resist 😆🧀🇺🇸 #CheesyTrump #HaHaHa #BidenMemes #MakeMyDay

A photo posted by Nicole Roberts (@livingmypretty) on

Almost a week later and these are still going strong. Fave.

A photo posted by Laura Jane Turner (@ljaneturner) on

6. Star Wars

Make the galaxy great again #starwarsmemes #starwars #darthtrump

A photo posted by Your Pal Mitch (@yourpalmitch) on

7. Start of 2016 versus the end of 2016

I made a thing. #2016memes #thewalkingdead #rickgrimes #loveactually #meatthebeginningof2016vsmeattheendof2016

A photo posted by Miranda Hamand (@hamandjams) on

Quite the year… 😂😂😂 #2016memes

A photo posted by Clay Stefanki (@cstefanki) on

8. Arthur

9. Pepe

Accurate. 😆🐸🙁 #alreadyseenit #coolaf #pepethefrog #pepememe #sotrue #happensalot 💁🏼

A photo posted by Desi (@dezi_xiii) on

10. Dat Boi

Dat Boi, the unicycling frog, is said to have originated from Animation Factory in 2015, but completely flooded Twitter this year. We mean, he doesn’t really make sense, but maybe that’s the point?

And there really were a lot of frogs in 2016, right?

HERE COME DAT BOI!!

A photo posted by Dat Boiism (@datboiism) on

 

11. Medieval probs

One of our favourites, tbh.

 