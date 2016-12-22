The Memes We Were ALL Laughing At Throughout 2016

Because, the internet is a weird and wonderful place...

We don’t know about you, but we love nothing more than to have a little chuckle at an internet meme.

Whether you’re tagging your BFF on Facebook, or screenshotting that ish and sending it to the Holy Grail of WhatsApp groups, we’re here to confirm that HOURS can be wasted on a good ol’ meme.

Because, no matter how dark the news might be, there’s always a little light relief to be had on the news feed.

Here’s just a handful of some of the meme trends that have gone viral in 2016…

1. Kermit

When a meme knows you too well… #spam #kermitmemes #netflix A photo posted by @santasleighxx on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:19pm PST

I don't know why I find this so funny 😂🐸😂🐸 #kermitmemes #kermit #kermitthefrog #evilkermit #datingproblems A photo posted by Elle Eff (@elle_eff1) on Dec 21, 2016 at 2:50pm PST

2. Hodor

WE’RE STILL NOT OVER IT.

Can social media stop reminding me? My soul can't take any more 😂😂😨😫😭 A photo posted by Mali Phillips (@freddiefreak28) on May 24, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

😂😂😂😂 #Hodor #hodormeme #ikeameme #funnymeme #fun #GoT A photo posted by Alejandra's Life (@alelifeofficial) on May 28, 2016 at 3:22am PDT

3. 2016: The year that the Leonardo Oscar Meme died.

RIP.

Just makes me laugh and laugh. #oscars #Leo #firstworldproblems #leomeme #meme A photo posted by Laura Fast (@laurafast84) on Aug 19, 2015 at 2:19pm PDT

#RIP to the #LeoOscarMeme and congrats to @leonardodicaprio on his #Oscar #AcademyAwards #OscarSeason A photo posted by David Gonzalez (@gonzo_mania) on Feb 29, 2016 at 4:22am PST

4. Sad Affleck

He summed up a lot of 2016 feels.

Me Watching my drone slowly fall 100 ft on to my neighbors driveway. #dronestagram #drones #drone #sad #sadaffleck A video posted by Travis Bowman (@travcab) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Hello Darkness my old friend A photo posted by jimmy valentime (@jimmyvalentime) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:53pm PST

5. The Biden/Obama bromance

Because we needed to salvage something from the US election.

#obama#robbierotten #bidenmemes #biden A photo posted by R0bbier0tten (@robbierott1n) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

Couldn't resist 😆🧀🇺🇸 #CheesyTrump #HaHaHa #BidenMemes #MakeMyDay A photo posted by Nicole Roberts (@livingmypretty) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:22am PST

Almost a week later and these are still going strong. Fave. A photo posted by Laura Jane Turner (@ljaneturner) on Nov 15, 2016 at 1:09pm PST

6. Star Wars

Make the galaxy great again #starwarsmemes #starwars #darthtrump A photo posted by Your Pal Mitch (@yourpalmitch) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:29pm PST Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

7. Start of 2016 versus the end of 2016

I made a thing. #2016memes #thewalkingdead #rickgrimes #loveactually #meatthebeginningof2016vsmeattheendof2016 A photo posted by Miranda Hamand (@hamandjams) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

Quite the year… 😂😂😂 #2016memes A photo posted by Clay Stefanki (@cstefanki) on Dec 9, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

8. Arthur

😂😂😂😂 #messymakeup#memes#dankmemes#arthurmemes#makeupmemes#funnypictures#sotrue#whenmascaragoesoneyelid A photo posted by Gén (@wolfhailstorm) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:55am PST

9. Pepe

Accurate. 😆🐸🙁 #alreadyseenit #coolaf #pepethefrog #pepememe #sotrue #happensalot 💁🏼 A photo posted by Desi (@dezi_xiii) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

10. Dat Boi

Dat Boi, the unicycling frog, is said to have originated from Animation Factory in 2015, but completely flooded Twitter this year. We mean, he doesn’t really make sense, but maybe that’s the point?

And there really were a lot of frogs in 2016, right?

HERE COME DAT BOI!! A photo posted by Dat Boiism (@datboiism) on May 13, 2016 at 8:36am PDT

11. Medieval probs

One of our favourites, tbh.