The Memes We Were ALL Laughing At Throughout 2016
Because, the internet is a weird and wonderful place...
We don’t know about you, but we love nothing more than to have a little chuckle at an internet meme.
Whether you’re tagging your BFF on Facebook, or screenshotting that ish and sending it to the Holy Grail of WhatsApp groups, we’re here to confirm that HOURS can be wasted on a good ol’ meme.
Because, no matter how dark the news might be, there’s always a little light relief to be had on the news feed.
Here’s just a handful of some of the meme trends that have gone viral in 2016…
1. Kermit
2. Hodor
WE’RE STILL NOT OVER IT.
3. 2016: The year that the Leonardo Oscar Meme died.
RIP.
4. Sad Affleck
He summed up a lot of 2016 feels.
5. The Biden/Obama bromance
Because we needed to salvage something from the US election.
6. Star Wars
7. Start of 2016 versus the end of 2016
8. Arthur
9. Pepe
10. Dat Boi
Dat Boi, the unicycling frog, is said to have originated from Animation Factory in 2015, but completely flooded Twitter this year. We mean, he doesn’t really make sense, but maybe that’s the point?
And there really were a lot of frogs in 2016, right?
11. Medieval probs
One of our favourites, tbh.