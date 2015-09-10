15 Important Lessons We Learnt From 90s TV

Your parents might’ve taught you how to tie up your shoelaces, but what good is that going to do you in real life? 90s telly is where we learned life’s real lessons…

1. From Zoey 101, we learnt:

The Nickelodeon show might’ve wrapped up over seven years ago, but we’ve just learnt exactly what Zoey (played by Jamie Lynn Spears) put in that much-fussed-over time capsule.

Incase you’re wondering what on earth we’re talking about, here’s a little context: Back in 2005, an episode aired whereby Zoey and her friends created a time capsule consisting of a recorded message by Zoey about how much each of her friends mean to her. She then makes a promise to long-term love-interest Chase that he can view the recording in ten years.

And, much to the enjoyment of all those hardcore Zoey 101 fans (us included), director Dan Schneider has stayed true to his word with an exclusive video clip revealing exactly what Zoey said (and about who) in the clip. From that, we’ve learnt one of the most important lessons of all: be honest with your feelings. Watch the clip above to find out exactly what we mean..

2. From Saved By the Bell, we learnt:

That teachers – even headteachers – are human beings. And that they secretly like the smart-arse, back-chatty kids best.

3. From Sister Sister, we learnt:

You shouldn’t constantly dismiss the short kid from next door, even if his name is ‘Roger’, because he might turn out to be EXTREMELY GOOD LOOKING.

4. From The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, we learnt:

How to rap, yo. (If you don’t know every word of this theme tune, you do not belong here).

5. From Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, we learnt:

That sometimes cats are way smarter than humans.

6. From The X Files, we learnt:

That the truth is out there, but that the truth might be a double bluff by the government (what was the truth in the end? We stopped watching when Mulder left).

7. From Buffy The Vampire Slayer, we learnt:

That names like Buffy, Willow, Xander and Spike are not just noises people make in their sleep. And that Americans think British people are all posh blokes in tweed called Giles.

8. From Dawsons Creek, we learnt:

How to use a thesaurus to make yourself sound more pretentious. And then how to stop using a thesaurus because people think you’re an idiot. Sorry – an imbecilic ignoramus.

9. From Ally McBeal, we learnt:

THAT LOVE IS POINTLESS BECAUSE IT NEVER GETS ANY BETTER THAN THE GUY WHOSE BUM YOU SMELLED WHEN YOU WERE A KID AND THEN HE’LL JUST DIE ANYWAY AND BREAK YOUR HEART.

10. From Friends, we learnt:

All of these things.

11. From Charmed, we learnt:

That we should all try and be closer to our siblings. In case it gives us special powers.

12. From Everybody Loves Raymond, we learnt:

That mother-in-laws be crazy.

13. From The New Adventures Of Superman, we learnt:

Glasses and a tiny bit of gel cannot disguise the hotness of Dean Cain. What happened to that guy?

14. From Weird Science, we learnt:

That boys like boobs.

15. From 3rd Rock From The Sun, we learnt:

Our dad could never be as much fun as Dick Solomon. And that our dad doesn’t like being told this. (Oh, and side note, CHEERS, Dexter for ruining our memories of that actor).