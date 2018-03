Women are more likely to go to uni than men. A huge 35% (over a third) more likely to be precise. UCAS reported that this number also increases to up to 50% in certain parts of the country. This means that 36,000 fewer men applied to university this year compared to last year.

Young people in London are 40% more likely to enter university than those in the south-west or north-east of England.

