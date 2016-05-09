Do you think male or female graduates earn more? We’ve got the actual answer

Do male or female graduates earn more? Well we’ve got the answer, and it might infuriate you.

Researchers from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Cambridge University, the Institute of Education and Harvard University (yep this is legit detailed research!) found that male graduates are earning more than women. But it isn’t all bad news girls.

By their early 30s, male graduates are typically being paid £8,000 (!) per year more than non-graduates and female graduates are earning £9,000 per year more than their non-graduate counterparts. Girls you’re earning a LOT more than your friends who didn’t go to uni!

Being from a wealthy family helps your earning potential. Grads from the wealthiest 20% of families are typically earning 30% more than the remaining 80% of the graduate population.

This salary range also depends a lot on what course you studied. Medical students, for example, are likely to earn considerably more than those who studied arts subjects. A male who studied medicine at uni is likely to be earning £21,000 per year more than a grad who studied a creative subject.

But even taking this into account, students from wealthier families were still earning 10% more than other grads. As unfair as that is!

Going to a good uni also helps salary potential. The study found that 10% of male grads from the LSE, Oxford and Cambridge were earning more than £100,000 a decade after graduating. Woah!

Anna Vignoles of the University of Cambridge said: “The research illustrates strongly that for most graduates, higher education leads to much better earnings than those earned by non-graduates, although students need to realise that their subject choice is important in determining how much of an earnings advantage they will have.”

So what are the most lucrative degree subjects to study? In terms of future earnings they are medicine, economics, engineering and law. Rethinking that English Literature degree now?