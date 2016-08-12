Hot Weather Does *What* To Our Productivity?!

It’s going to be a hot one this week! With rumours of the temperature hitting 30 degrees, the British public is battening the hatches and getting their air conditioners down from the loft. The sad news is that you all still have to go to work…

Everyone knows that it sucks going to work when it’s beautiful outside. But what does the hot weather actually do for our productivity? Does it boost it because of all vitamin D goodness we’re getting or drain us into sweaty messes… let’s find out!

In a paper titled: “Rainmakers: Why Bad Weather Means Good Productivity”, the ‘good weather means good workers’ ideal is flipped on its head to say that miserable and unenthused workers are the exact kind of workers that get… stuff done.

The research paper looked into the habits of a mid-sized bank in Tokyo. They examined employee productivity for two and a half years of data entry tasks. The team then matched this data to the meteorological data in Tokyo.

Side note: If you’ve never been to Tokyo, it’s a city that deals with more than enough swings in extreme weather ranging from gorgeous summer days to torrential downpours.

The study found that, as Harvard Business School report, “an increase in rain correlated with a decrease in the time it took for workers to complete their tasks. Low visibility and extreme temperatures also matched periods of high worker productivity. Clear, sunny days correlated with relatively low productivity.”

What the results comes down to is the potential to be distracted. Gazing out the window on summer days is a hobby I consider myself a master of at this point whereas rainy days are swiftly blocked out by curtains.

So what does this mean for the working world? Once this becomes common knowledge will your managers start dumping loads of grunt-work on you when the heavens open?

You can’t control the weather but making managerial decisions based on the climate is either brilliant or evil but probably a little bit of both.