A Yelp employee has been fired for writing a FIERCE open letter to her CEO

An unprecedented Twitter hailstorm has occurred after a Yelp employee, Talia Jane, penned an open letter to the CEO of her company, Jeremy Stoppelman. This plea for financial help and wider comment on the US housing resulted in an immediate firing two hours after the article blew up.

Being fired for something as simple as writing a blog piece is an oddity considering how many of us use our Twitter accounts to bemoan our jobs. However, most of us are smart enough to hide our flagrant lampooning in a shroud of ambiguity or at least set our accounts to private.

Not Talia Jane though. Writing on Medium, the 25-year old tears the Yelp office to shreds recalling employees who had to take desperate measures just to clear one months rent. Some started Kickstarter pages whereas others used office bulletin boards to ask for extra cash with the fear of being homeless.

Talia then goes on to criticise the hypocritical policies of the company which may elude to a bigger issue with Talia as an employee than just the Medium post directed at the company’s CEO.

In an update released about two hours after post, Talia wrote: “As of 5:43pm PST, I have been officially let go from the company. This was entirely unplanned (but I guess not completely unexpected?) but any help until I find new employment would be extremely appreciated.” She then goes on to list her paypal account and other contact information if you feel charitable enough to donate.

Since then, Jeremy Stoppelman (Yelp CEO) has responded agreeing that rent in San Francisco is far too high and saying that he had nothing to do with the firing of Jane. A representative of Yelp responded to allegations of misconduct by saying that “we will pay the same wage or higher in that market” for anyone working for Yelp.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

There are two sides to this story. One against Talia Jane the entitled millennial who doesn’t realise that sometimes you have to graft and struggle at the beginning if you want to succeed. Whereas the other is against the neglectful Yelp who pay their employees the same salaries in cities like San Francisco than they do in more remote and less financially intensive areas.