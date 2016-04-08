4 ways to rock workwear on a night out

Are you heading out tonight for after work dinner and drinks? So are we. Whether you want to dress up to stand out from the crowd or rock understated chic then we’ve got you covered. Workwear can be smart and chic evening wear!

Here are four failsafe ways to instantly update your look, right now!

1. Bold and bright

A little sartorial drama never hurt anyone. If you feel it is your night to shine then go bold. Super-stylish women don’t go unnoticed largely because they ramp up the colour and excitement of their looks. Let blogger-extraordinaire Chiara Ferragni be your inspiration. She always manages to keep her outfits bright but never too OTT. Three Floor is a great brand to try if you are after popping colours in unusual, but elegant, cuts. Blending in is a no; now is your time to stand out.

2. Un-tucked and effortless

Make like blogger Sincerely Jules and pair your shirt with denim for a fail-safe chic combo. Adding some heels will complete your out-on-the-town look, making you look dressed up but not over-done. Nobody will know that you have tried to look like you haven’t tried!

3. Vintage and vampy

Nothing is more striking than a Tom Ford plum lipstick in Violet Fatale. A true classic. Paired with a lace dress (preferably vintage), a choker (raid your mum’s jewellery box) and some tie-up stilettos, you will be the star of the show. Lashings of eyeliner and mascara for dramatic eyes are a must, as is keeping colours toned-down. Black, burgundy and forest shades are perfect for nailing this look. Oh-so-sassy.

4. Me, myself and I

You can’t call yourself an ‘it-girl’ without some personalised touches. A bejewelled bracelet, an emblazoned blazer, a cute t-shirt – why not get your name on them all? Things have come a long way since monogrammed Louis Vuitton bags. Now, your choice is endless, and we are particularly loving Edie Parker’s custom accessories. Make like Vogue Japan’s editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo with a personalised clutch.