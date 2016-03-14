4 ways to conquer the impossible art of self promotion (that really work!)

Self appraisal doesn’t naturally do for a lot of us. If it does for you, congratulations, you have either reached a level of confidence where you feel totally conformable with your abilities or you’re a raging narcissist. For the introverted folk out there, self promotion is maybe the hardest part of the interview process.

Why would anyone believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself? but at the same time, no-one likes a bragger. Whether it’s in the context of a date, a job interview or a meeting – the ability to big one’s self up can be developed over time.

Healthy Magazine have compiled a selection of great tips via the writing of Peter Mosley and his book The Art of Shouting Quietly to shake off the feeling of judgement when showing off yourself.

1. Find your niche

“Differentiation is all important, so figure out your own unique definition of success and pursue that; the original seed of potential – what was there before pressure from parents and teachers?”, says Mosley.

It’s much easier talking about something you know and are passionate about. Unless you are passionate about the self, your ability to wax poetic about what you care about will say a lot more about you than a tirade that parrots everything your CV says.

2. Let your internet presence speak for you

A strong Twitter game can get you a lot further than you realise. “Rather than talking about yourself, become a thought leader by posting links to research or really interesting stuff regularly and consistently”. By building a following, your ‘self’ will become an influential ‘brand’ – it’s the same process as what made these Vloggers so successful.

3. Practice makes perfect

Self promotion is the most cringe worthy when it sounds panicked and improvised. “My strengths, um, are, like, teamwork?” – it’s unprofessional and not going to get you a job anytime soon. Don’t use critical situations as time to practice, come to your interview with a self-promoted answer already in the chamber.

4. Identify your strengths in other people

“Think of someone you really admire – a family member, local leader or business person and think about them personally. What is it about them you really admire and resonate with? These should help you identify what really matters to you.” If you have no problem complimenting your heroes, why is it so difficult to flip the subject onto yourself?