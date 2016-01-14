3 things you owe your employer and 3 things you absolutely don’t

An article written by Liz Ryan, the CEO of Human Workplace, highlights the duality of working under a manager and, namely, what you owe your employer and what you don’t.

We’re not encouraging you to start taking liberties (unless you really feel like they will benefit you) but rather understanding and firmly asserting where you stand within your place of work.

Here are 3 things you owe your employer and 3 you absolutely don’t.

What you owe your employer

1. The truth

As much as you’ve always wanted to say: “The truth? You can’t handle the truth!” to your boss, it’s just not going to happen. Being honest doesn’t always have to be a melodramatic exchange, if you programme yourself to speak frankly, your employer will grow to expect the truth from you thus making your whole day a lot easier.

2. Your best ideas

Your employer didn’t hire you because of your CV, he or she saw something in your creative potential that is worth investing in. Don’t hold out on your company in case a sweet consulting position comes around the corner. Stay loyal to your colleagues and company by sharing as many creative solutions as you can.

3. A gentle hand

We get it, your an individual with your own habits and appearance but when you’re in the building, you’re representing your company. Maybe don’t deface company supplies and recreate Hiroshima with litter on your desk. A tidy and careful employee is one that’s worth keeping.

What you don’t owe your employer

1. Your wellbeing

Your job is important, that’s fair enough, but not so important that it’s worth sacrificing your health over. Taking a rest day or working from home to get your strength back is sometimes unavoidable. The only way to break the cycle of illness is to stop, rest and let your body catch up with the speed your brain wants to move at. Your employer should cater for that.

2. Your time off

Being part of a team sometimes means the odd hour of overtime here and there to get the job done. However, your employer cannot bully you into working outside of your contracted hours. You don’t need to make excuses, just calmly tell them that you already have plans and they’ll have to find someone else.

3. Your contact book

If you’re working at a recruitment or sales position, your address book might have got you the job offer but, unless it is specified, you don’t owe your employer those names. Networking is such an important part of work life and throwing everyone you have at one employer out of a misplaced feeling of loyalty is just bad ethics on their part, and a bad work decision on yours.

Now what?

