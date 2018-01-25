The Vintage Baby Names That May Be About To Make A Comeback
From the editors of InStyle UK
If you or anyone you know is expecting a baby, you’ll have learned that picking out a name can be hard.
You want it to be unique, but not so off-the-wall that nobody can spell it. And your son or daughter will literally have it on their birth certificate for life, so you can’t just choose on a whim.
But don’t worry – the issue may be that you just haven’t stumbled upon the right option yet.
You’ll know that old-fashioned names – such as Ada, Eva and Alfie – are big ATM. And now it’s been predicted that more vintage classics will enjoy a resurgence in 2018.
Baby naming website Nameberry has drawn up a list of names that were popular in 1918, and could be about to make a comeback. See if any take your fancy…
Girls’ names
Agatha
Alpha
Althea
Augusta
Avis
Bernadette
Beryl
Bessie
Birdie
Carmella
Cleo
Delia
Dixie
Effie
Etta
Fay
Geneva
Gertie
Ida
Inez
Ione
Iva
Lelia
Loretta
Lorna
Lottie
Louella
Lucinda
Lula
Lulu
Mamie
Maude
Merle
Minerva
Minnie
Muriel
Myrtle
Odessa
Olga
Opal
Pauline
Philomena
Polly
Rosalind
Rosella
Roxie
Sibyl
Theda
Winifred
Yolanda
Boys’ names
Abe
Alphonse
Ambrose
Archie
Barney
Benedict
Booker
Burl
Cecil
Chester
Claude
Clement
Cleveland
Cornelius
Dale
Dewey
Dorsey
Doyle
Dudley
Edmund
Ferdinand
Floyd
Forest
Garland
Grover
Hiram
Homer
Isadore
Kermit
Lemuel
Lowell
Lucius
Luther
Ned
Noble
Norris
Ollie
Perry
Pete
Roscoe
Rufus
Sol
Stuart
Thaddeus
Ulysses
Vito
Waldo
Wallace
Ward
Wiley
We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to meet the next generation of Dudleys and Paulines.