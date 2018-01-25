The Vintage Baby Names That May Be About To Make A Comeback

From the editors of InStyle UK

If you or anyone you know is expecting a baby, you’ll have learned that picking out a name can be hard.

You want it to be unique, but not so off-the-wall that nobody can spell it. And your son or daughter will literally have it on their birth certificate for life, so you can’t just choose on a whim.

But don’t worry – the issue may be that you just haven’t stumbled upon the right option yet.

You’ll know that old-fashioned names – such as Ada, Eva and Alfie – are big ATM. And now it’s been predicted that more vintage classics will enjoy a resurgence in 2018.

Baby naming website Nameberry has drawn up a list of names that were popular in 1918, and could be about to make a comeback. See if any take your fancy…

Girls’ names

Agatha

Alpha

Althea

Augusta

Avis

Bernadette

Beryl

Bessie

Birdie

Carmella

Cleo

Delia

Dixie

Effie

Etta

Fay

Geneva

Gertie

Ida

Inez

Ione

Iva

Lelia

Loretta

Lorna

Lottie

Louella

Lucinda

Lula

Lulu

Mamie

Maude

Merle

Minerva

Minnie

Muriel

Myrtle

Odessa

Olga

Opal

Pauline

Philomena

Polly

Rosalind

Rosella

Roxie

Sibyl

Theda

Winifred

Yolanda

Boys’ names

Abe

Alphonse

Ambrose

Archie

Barney

Benedict

Booker

Burl

Cecil

Chester

Claude

Clement

Cleveland

Cornelius

Dale

Dewey

Dorsey

Doyle

Dudley

Edmund

Ferdinand

Floyd

Forest

Garland

Grover

Hiram

Homer

Isadore

Kermit

Lemuel

Lowell

Lucius

Luther

Ned

Noble

Norris

Ollie

Perry

Pete

Roscoe

Rufus

Sol

Stuart

Thaddeus

Ulysses

Vito

Waldo

Wallace

Ward

Wiley

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to meet the next generation of Dudleys and Paulines.