These Are The Places In The UK Most Likely To Have A White Christmas

Every year we live in hope

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas… and we bet you are, too.

But what are the chances of seeing real snow on 25 December? Well, it all depends on where you live in the UK – and sorry South Easterners, but you’re pretty much out of the picture.

As you may have noticed, it’s been pretty chilly over the past couple of weeks. This is because of a weather phenomenon named La Niña, during which the sea surface temperature across the equatorial Eastern Central Pacific Ocean is lower than normal by 3 to 5 degrees.

Ooh, check us being all science-y.

This could last for a few months. But according to the Weather Channel, there’s a good chance conditions will be back to their usual wet and windy selves by Christmas day. Boo.

Some colder snaps look set to return later in the month, but there are no signs of a prolonged spell of sub-zero temperatures.

Forecaster Dr Claire Kennedy-Edwards – of The Weather Channel – tells the Hull Daily Mail: ‘Models have updated milder weather for next week as low pressure comes in from the west over north-west Europe.

‘There is a risk of another cold snap from the end of next week but confidence is still low. Cooler conditions are also possible later in the month from December 11 to 17 but then it looks set to become milder again for Christmas.’

The last recorded white Christmas Day was in 2010, so it’s not completely ridiculous to keep holding out. If you feel the same way, Coral have let us know the odds on the places most likely to see snow…

Aberdeen 7/4

Edinburgh 2/1

Belfast 7/2

Manchester 4/1

Cardiff 5/1

Bristol 5/1

Dublin 5/1

Glasgow 2/1

Newcastle 5/2

Liverpool 4/1

London Heathrow 5/1

Birmingham 5/1

Leeds-Bradford 5/1

Fingers crossed, eh?