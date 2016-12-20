Book Your Stay In The UK’s First Gin Hotel

If you’re not on business, staying in a hotel can feel a little bit like a holiday. Unlike an AirBnB or a hostel, you don’t have that much responsibility bar pulling yourself out of bed. As a result, hotels encourage gratuitous lie-ins, overindulgent breakfasts and making liberal use of the hotel bar. If this sounds like your idea of a good time, the UK has a hotel that fully embraces the drinking element of luxury accommodation.

The Distillery, a boutique hotel that’s been opened by the Portobello Road Gin company, has just been opened and fully actualises the fantasy of drinking yourself into a stupor and being three corridors away from your bed.

But this isn’t just a boozy Premiere Inn, not at all. As Cosmo report, this fab building features two bars and restaurants, a gin museum, a working distillery, a gin-making experience, an off-license and three premium guest rooms with specialist mini-bars.

It would be one hell of an experience staying here but we doubt you’d have an easy time remembering your time.

Ged Feltham, the founder of The Distillery, said: “It was always our ambition to bring production of the gin back in-house but we never imagined we would be able to find a suitable venue on our namesake road.”

“We’re particularly excited to be able to introduce guest rooms to the venue, allowing visitors to stay above a working distillery and to wake up overlooking the hustle and bustle of London’s most iconic market street.”

“We’re proud to have accomplished our vision of creating a completely one-off venue in an area that means so much to us. We hope The Distillery will make the West London community proud.”

And you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the price of a stay at The Distillery. A room for a night is about £150 which includes breakfast. Not a bad price for a stay on Portobello Road – you won’t find a guest room any cheaper and with as immediate access to gin.