There’s Now A Gin Spa And We Need To Go There Immediately

Gin lovers, brace yourselves...

Call us basic, but we love spas – and we really love gin.

So we were pretty excited when we heard that the two were colliding, in the form of the world’s very first gin spa.

Aptly named The Gin Spa, it opened in Glasgow last month. And it really is all about the spirit, with treatments being inspired by botanicals found in the drink.

These include facials, massages, pedicures and manicures, and therapists use products featuring clove, bergamont, lavender and eucalyptus.

According to the spa’s website: ‘Gin Spa brings together a deep understanding and knowledge of gin botanicals, with the award-winning team’s focus on crafting superb customer experiences.

‘Opened in December 2017, Gin Spa is the very first botanically inspired day spa in the world, and offers visitors a truly unique experience right in the stylish Merchant City area of Glasgow.’

Let’s not forget the most important part of all of this – you can sip on a range of gin-based cocktails while enjoying your pamper sesh.

Yep. We’re booking in right now.