We Need These Little Mermaid Pool Floats In Our Lives This Summer

We won't need to be Under The Sea to feel like Ariel

If the weather app is to be believed, summer is officially ON ITS WAY.

So to celebrate, we thought we’d share some important information that could completely transform your next holiday… you can now buy The Little Mermaid inflatables.

Yep. Thanks to the Disney Store, we can all make like Ariel and take a dip with Sebastian and Flounder. Childhood dream come true or what?

They’re a little on the pricey side, with the Flounder lilo costing £35 and the Sebastian float – which is more like a seat with handles – retailing at £40.

But if you ask us, they’re worth saving up for, if only for the Instagram photo.

If you’re not keen on spending that much on a swimming accessory, you may still be in luck. The floats are part of a bigger collection called Oh My Disney, which includes cups, inflatable drink holders, phone cases and towels.

Unsurprisingly, the range is making quite a splash (sorry) over on Instagram.

The Sebastian seat has racked up over 66,000 likes, with comments including: ‘Give me!!! & they have a flounder one?! I’m in heaven,’ and: ‘Screw a pink flamingo I need this in my life!!!’

Us too, guys. Us too.