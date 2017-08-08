The Best Netflix Documentaries To Watch Right Now

Because what's life without Netflix...

Ever since Making A Murderer came along and blew our tiny minds, we’ve been on the hunt for other gripping documentaries to get involved with – especially on these long, dreary winter evenings when there isn’t much else to do except make a duvet nest and hibernate with a mug of tea.

So, if you’re looking for a quick docu-fix then you needn’t navigate too away from that Netflix account, because not only are they championing THE serial crime documentary of the century – if you haven’t heard the name Steven Avery yet then you’ve basically been living under a rock – but Netflix also boast a bevvy of other fantastic factual flicks to keep you engrossed on a partcularly cold Sunday arvo.

Hooray!

Here’s a quick round up of Team LOOK’s best Netflix documentaries to get you started. Question is, do you have enough time in the day….

What The Health (2017)

The follow-up feature to the 2014 award winning documentary ‘Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret’ (more on this Netflix hit below…) examines in depth the link between diet and disease. Whilst the focus is more specifically on the US market and the billions of dollars in sponsorship and affiliation that have resulted in a huge conflict of interest between information supplied to consumers and produce within the food, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. It’s a truly thought-provoking film.

Chasing Coral (2017)



29% of The Great Barrier Reef died last year. An unfathomable 29%! Jeff Orlowski’s passionate documentary follows divers, scientists and photographers around the world as they join together to create an epic underwater campaign. Incredibly moving and visually stunning ‘Chasing Coral’ documents the disappearance and death of the world’s coral reefs and the direct impact and destruction of climate change. As ‘what lies below reveals what lies ahead...’ You can join the Coral Campaign, here.

The Keepers (2017)

2017’s Making A Murderer…Two former students investigate the cold case of their former teacher Sister Catherine Cesnik. For all it’s creepiness it’s really heart-warming to see a town come together to try and decipher what really happened to the caring and compassionate Nun.



Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret (2014)



This provocative and shocking exploration into environmental issues and sustainability might actually turn you off milk forever. Be warned. The startling yet humorous journey taken by an aspiring environmentalist to seek a worldwide solution is probably one of the most interesting documentary films you’ll see all year.







Blackfish (2013)

Okay (following on with the animal theme), if you haven’t seen Blackfish yet then you are in for a seriously thought-provoking treat. Remember when you were little and all you ever wanted to do was go to Sea World? Well be prepared – this documentary about the dangers of keeping giant killer whales in captivity will shatter all those childhood dreams. It’s both captivating and seriously disturbing.

Chef’s Table (2015)

This Netflix own docu-series goes inside the lives and kitchens of six of the most renowned and internationally acclaimed chefs, exploring their cullinary vision and passions. Another warning, this show is HIGHLY addictive, and do not watch if you are feeling in any way hungry… Beans on toast simply won’t suffice.







The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story Of Aaron Swartz (2014)

This look into the life of internet phenomenon Aaron Swartz is a great watch for anyone interested in the power of the world wide web. Swartz’s groundbreaking work in social justice and political awareness eventually saw him caught up in a lengthly and bitter legal battle – a process that ultimately cost him his life, aged only 26. Poignant and personal, this flick is a must see.

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)



Liz Garbus’ Netflix original bio-doc about legendary singer, artist and activist Nina Simone had music fans champing at the bit ever since it’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year. Featuring rare footage, live performances and interviews with those that knew the charismatic Simone best, this documentary gives exclusive and personal insight into one of the greatest performers of the modern age.







West of Memphis (2013)

Fascinating but not for the faint hearted. This true crime documentary examining the failures of justice against the West Memphis Three will leave you questioning the whole American Judicial System.