Brunch is to millennials what feasting was to the Vikings. As a cornerstone of our culture, it’s important to respect the craft and only settle for the best brunch spots available.

A decent midday brunch session could decide whether a hangover is fatal or whether you’ll live to see another day. You’ve got to make it count.

If you’re wondering what spots you should be hitting up this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best brunching spots up and down the country…

Located in Stoke Newington, the journey will be worth the spoils. Born out of a kickstarted project, The Good Egg features a delicious international menu with brunch dishes available all day. Have a bagel with your za’atar fried chicken or short rib pastrami. The Good Egg are on their way to cultivating the first tapas brunch spot.

Pick from the menu: Montreal Smoked Meat Hash

Manchester – Moose Coffee

Very few English brunches truly capture the magic of the true American breakfast. Moose Coffee has been gaining notoriety over the last decade for it’s excellent pancakes. What started as a hidden gem has now unfurled itself to a city favourite for Mancunian foodies.

Pick from the menu: Double Dutch (Pancakes with bacon, sausage and over easy eggs)

Birmingham – Yorks

Supposedly the busiest brunch spot in Birmingham and for good reason. The epitome of what you’d imagine a restaurant of this calibre would look like, the decor is strictly industrial and rammed to the rafters with hungry, young professionals. Be sure to book way in advance if you want to seat.

Pick from the menu: Shakshuka (Eggs with sweet peppers, tomatoes, coriander and lime yoghurt)

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Bristol – Source

Nothing tastes better than locally-sourced breakfast food. On top of a hearty menu, the restaurant is connected to its own suppliers so if you like what you’re tasting, pick up the ingredients yourself and cook it from home.

Pick from the menu: Drambuie porridge

Considering it’s the cultural hub of the UK, you’d think that Liverpool would have the brunch spots to match. The best of the best is the steakhouse turned breakfast restaurant Rookwood. Specialising in hangover remedies, if your head is pounding, a trip to Rookwood will fix you right up.

Pick from the menu: The Sticky Board (The full fry-up in honey glazed glory)

Various locations – Bill’s

If ever there was proof that you shouldn’t turn your nose up at chains, it’s the Bill’s brunch menu. With options from a full English (great for hangovers) to healthy coconut porridge, there’s something for everyone – and that’s not even including the gluten-free menu. Prices start from just £3.50, so it’s a wonder we’re not there every Sunday TBH.

Pick from the menu: Bill’s Breakfast or Bill’s Vegetarian Breakfast