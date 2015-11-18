The 13 Stages Of Every Single Work Christmas Party

By

1) The first bottle of prosecco is opened as you finish up your work. You ask for a small glass, proudly telling everyone that this year you will pace yourself

https://media0.giphy.com/media/u7TwrMijpvdp6/200.gif

2) You squeeze into your dress in a teeny toilet cubicle and attempt (badly) to apply lippy with your compact mirror

https://media1.giphy.com/media/Ok0I8t2NiFKaA/200.gif

3) You leave the office, having eaten enough sausage rolls to keep you going until Christmas Day

https://media2.giphy.com/media/Cy5GdQVlC1a7K/200.gif

4) You arrive at the venue. Team spirit is high and you take A LOT of selfies

https://media1.giphy.com/media/tf0z0rpwn6USc/200.gif

5) More prosecco comes your way, and the idea of pacing yourself starts to fade

https://media3.giphy.com/media/E3L5goMMSoAAo/200.gif

6) Food arrives. You forget about how full you were after all the sausage rolls a few hours ago and dive straight in.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/3GCLlNvCg61ji/200.gif

7) You make friends with someone who swears they’ve worked in your building for years, but you’re 99% sure you’ve never seen in your life

https://media2.giphy.com/media/uvnKjyhVk47aU/200.gif

8) The prosecco runs out, so you switch to white wine. It’s the same colour, so you’re not really mixing, right?

https://media3.giphy.com/media/qsbpGsQJef8l2/200.gif

9) Around 9.30pm, somebody shouts: ‘TEQUILA’, and you know it’s game over.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/HGCXnrhcJuCKA/200.gif

10) The mistletoe comes out.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/Dgw0WiSGFBoVG/200.gif

11) You crack out your best moves to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day. And quickly realise you’re basically the office David Brent.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/u3dsD4786aaVW/200.gif

12) You wake up the next morning with 207 images on your iPhone, a headache and a random Christmas bauble in your clutch bag.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/FRRK3vMJ4no52/200.gif

13) Having to face the music next day. And the Facebook photos…

https://media3.giphy.com/media/xTiTnHseOT2jLoSvwk/200.gif