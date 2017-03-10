Spring Clean: How To Sell Your Way To A Brand New Wardrobe

Spring cleaning made easy thanks to eBay

If we told you decluttering your wardrobe could be fun, would you believe us? Well, we’re here to change your minds. Here at Look, we know how hard it can be to let go of those clothes hanging on your rails. Sure, you haven’t worn them in a while but that doesn’t mean you never will again…

When it comes to organising your wardrobe, it can feel like one of the more arduous chores on your list. Turns out, though, there can be a massive incentive to decluttering your rails: step forward, eBay.

Yep, we know you’re familiar with it but, chances are, you haven’t explored all the opportunities eBay affords fashion addicts everywhere. Given that there are millions of buyers and sellers just a click away, not only could you be clearing some much needed space in your wardrobe; you could also earn money by doing it.

So, how does it work? Well, to become a seller all you need to do is snap some pictures of your items (this can even be done on your phone) and upload them to eBay with a full description of what you’re selling (you can do this on your computer or through the app). You get to decide how you’ll send it (or if it needs to be collected), what the start price is or even if you just want to give it a ‘Buy It Now’ price. You can even choose how long the auction lasts for, meaning you can tailor the whole process to suit your schedule.

To up your chances of selling your pre-loved fashion items, it’s worth trying to take pics of yourself or a friend actually wearing your pieces. This gives potential buyers a better idea of how they look, which is crucial.

You’ll also need to make sure you take 3-4 good quality pictures, get a few detailed keywords in the title and consider free shipping – eBay told us that this can increase sales by as much as 30%.

Practicalities aside, when you’ve sold your wares you’ll definitely have a great excuse to fill up your wardrobe once more. And you won’t have to go far, given that eBay is a treasure trove of both designer and high street buys waiting to be found.

You could opt for one big splurge on an investment buy – that designer handbag you’ve had your eye on, perhaps? Or, you could take the opportunity to stock up on the season’s hottest trends. Ruffles? Distressed denim? A new pair of heels? Take your pick. Best of all, there are so many styles to suit every budget, meaning you don’t need to worry about breaking the bank.

There’s no better time for a spring clean than the start of the new season and, thanks to eBay, your fresh start is only a click away…