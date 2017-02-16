What Really Happens To Your Body When You Sleep In A Bra

It was good enough for Marilyn Monroe...

It’s probably one of the longest debates known to (wo)man – should you really be sleeping in your bra if you want to keep your boobs nice and perky?

Some women swear by it, others find it uncomfortable. And really, who can blame them? 24 hours strapped in is no mean feat.

It was said to be one of Marilyn Monroe’s best kept secrets, which is really a better excuse than any to keep that brassiere on.

But does it actually have any impact on sustaining youthful don’t-need-to-wear-a-bra boobs? The answer may just surprise you.

According to scientists – and they should know – there’s no real evidence that it actually prevents sagging.

Mia Talmor M.D. – member of the Division Of Plastic Surgery at the New York Presbyterian Hospital – tells SELF: ‘Bras are designed to help with vertical positioning. But when you’re lying in bed, you need more horizontal support.’

However, other experts reckon some support is better than none. Plastic surgeon Matthew Schulman M.D. weighs in: ‘Wearing a bra will reduce the strain and stretch on the breast tissue.’

So basically, after much debate and studying, the answer is… personal choice.

If you feel wearing your bra to bed is helping keep you perky, by all means, continue to don it at night.

However, Schulman advises: ‘I recommend a supporting bra made of breathable fabric that does not have padding or underwire. A well-fitting sports bra works very well for sleeping.’

You definitely don’t want anything too tight, as according to Jamil Abdur-Rahman – chairman of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Vista East Medical Centre – ‘This can cause lymphedema (swelling) of the breasts, which can lead to pain and some temporary skin discolouration.’

But on the other hand, if you love the feeling of letting those bad boys loose after a long day at the office, then whip off that bra and enjoy freedom.

The choice is yours…

