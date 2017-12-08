Sex Before Bed Could Be The Secret To A Great Night’s Sleep

Struggling to doze off? This may interest you

By Erin Mayer

From the editors of hellogiggles.com

Falling asleep (and staying asleep) can be a real struggle. Maybe you’ve tried everything, from counting sheep to guzzling sleepytime tea. Well, we have some good news! Having sex before bed could be the secret to a good night’s sleep — but only if you time it right.

There is new research to suggest that getting frisky immediately before bedtime could help you sleep.

According to Men’s Health, ‘Michele Lastella, Ph.D., a sleep researcher at Central Queensland University’s Appleton Institute for Behavioral Science in Adelaide, Australia, recently found that two thirds of people slept better after getting it on.’

We’re guilty of making plenty of pre-bedtime mistakes (like staring at our cell phones until the minute we turn out the light or suddenly remembering that serial killers exist as we close our eyes). But this sounds like the perfect distraction from all that.

It’s actually not the first time that a possible connection between sleep and sexy time has been pointed out.

Back in June, CNN reported on a different study that found ‘women over age 50 who get fewer than seven hours of sleep are less likely to report being sexually active than their peers who sleep more.’ It’s somewhat of a vicious cycle, since, as the CNN article reports, having sex can help you doze off.

Unfortunately, the orgasm aspect appears to be key. The Advertiser (via Men’s Health) indicates that people who experience orgasms will have the best results. The reason for this is likely chemical — as CNN reports, ‘After orgasm, our bodies release significant amounts of the “cuddle hormone” oxytocin, which lowers levels of the stress hormone cortisol, resulting in deep relaxation.’

Considering that, as NBC reported, ‘While 75% of men always reach orgasm during sex, only 29% of women report the same,’ that could be frustrating to hear. But, on the bright side, it’s not all about the finish.

Lastella told The Advertiser (via Men’s Health), ‘When you’re engaging in sex, you’re not thinking about what to do the next day, you’re not going through your phones. It distracts you.’

So there you have it. Sex sets up you up for better sleep because it forces you to chill TF out. Who would’ve thought, right?