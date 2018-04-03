Babies Born In This Month Are More Likely To Do Well In Life

Sorry, August kids

If your birthday is in September, prepare to feel pretty jammy.

According to a new study, September babies are more likely to excel in their education, as well as throughout their lives. They’re also less likely to go to jail, so it’s good news all round really.

This is all because they’re the eldest in their school years – which generally have intakes of people born from 1 September – 31 August – and are therefore more developed when they start learning.

The research – which was published in the National Bureau of Economic Research – looked at the cognitive development of 1.2 million public school students in Florida, aged between six and 15.

They found that those born in September had a higher yearly score average than those who arrived in other months. Meanwhile, those born in August (AKA the youngest students) appeared to perform the worst.

They noted that September kids’ scores could even build over time, which would increase their chances of getting into a good college.

Not only that, but by analysing data from Florida youth detention centres, the researchers discovered that the older children had a lower likelihood of being incarcerated for juvenile crimes.

Crikey. Really sucks to be born in summer, right?

But there was some good news for the younger students. It was found that those who were underperforming due to their circumstances were able to catch up before formal testing at a later age.

And if you need any more proof that summer babies can do alright for themselves, just think of the fairly successful Stephen Fry (born 24 August), JK Rowling (31 July) and Meghan Markle (4 August).