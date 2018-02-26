Bring on that influencer lifestyle.

By Megan C. Hills

Forget about potato-quality photographs. Our friends over at TrustedReviews managed to get their hands on the new Samsung Galaxy S9 phone and they’ve been lauding it as ‘one of the most desirable and exciting phones of this year’ – thanks in no small part to its cutting edge camera. Plus, they’re also offering an exclusive pre-order phone deal with Mobiles.co.uk if your phone is on its last legs and you’re looking for a seriously cool upgrade.

Mobiles.co.uk and TrustedReviews have teamed up for a killer promotion, where you’ll be able to snag a phone and data contract deal for £39 a month, with £140 upfront.

Customers will have access to unlimited calls, unlimited texts and an eye-watering 16GB of data monthly, meaning you’ll be able to swipe, snap and post to your heart’s content. Beyond scoring the Samsung S9 and data for days, you’ll also score an extra 64GB microSD as part of Mobiles.co.uk’s Double Your Memory offer.

The TrustedReviews team have previously waxed lyrical about the S9’s predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy S8 – and this new model has them equally as excited. (In fact, you can check out their full Samsung Galaxy S9 review on the site for an in-depth look.) It’s an impressive piece of hardware with Dolby Atmos front-facing speakers ideal for blasting your favourite Spotify playlist, a curved edge to edge display and a microSD card slot to save you scrapping your old memories from your photo library.

One of the biggest draws of the new phone is the incredible 12 megapixel camera, which brings more complexity to your standard point and tap. With the S9, you can adjust the aperture between f/2.4-f/1.5 meaning that you can take gorgeous #OOTDs day or night without having to worry as much about crappy lighting. While there are some phone apps that claim to do the same thing, this is the real deal – plus the Snapchat crowd has lots to be write home about with 4k video recording at 60fps.

And, one more thing? It still has a headphone jack. Totally sold.