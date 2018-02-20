Sam Faiers Sparks A Parenting Debate With Video Of Daughter Rosie

The ex-TOWIE star is criticised for putting her little girl in an inflatable neck ring

Sam Faiers has sparked concern among fans after posting a video of her daughter Rosie wearing an inflatable neck ring in a blow-up tub.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Sam first uploaded a video of her tiny daughter Rosie enjoying a soak in a blow-up tub while wearing a pink inflatable neck ring for support.

‘Little Monday evening swim 😍 Paul loved his neck float when he was a little baby… so does Rosie by the looks of it 😊🐬👶,’ said Sam.

‘#waterbaby #mybabygirl #cute #love I got Rosie’s little neck float from Amazon & the inflatable pool I found online swimava 😚.’

Sam’s footage starts with her partner Paul Knightley gently lowering Rosie into the water. Once he’s confident she’s safely settled, Paul removes his hands and lets the youngster wriggle about freely.

The mum-of-two later posted again to show fans that son two-year-old son Paul didn’t want to miss out on the fun.

In the image, her eldest child flashes a sweet smile as he joins his baby sister in the pop-up pool Sam has set up in her kitchen.

However, the post sparked concerned among fans who voiced their concerns about Sam’s daughter’s safety.

‘Floating in water is bad for babies, whether you watch them or not. As a parent, read warnings about the neck rings and how floating in water are dangerous and bad for babies, for many reasons,’ said one.

‘It can hurt their spine, joints, brain, and development.’

A second added: ‘I hate those swim float things they make me nervous 😟,’ with someone else pleading with the star, ‘Please don’t use them on your babies!’

Another Instagram also wrote: ‘Love the pool, Be careful with the neck float, there was lots of issues with them in the uk when they used to be a big thing xx.’

Other fans, however, were outraged to see Sam, 27, receive backlash.

‘Why would mums use them if they thought it would be dangerous for their babies??,’ one fired back at a critic.

Another chimed in: ‘No need for comments like this. Sam is a good mother and would not leave her children unattended. She’s not telling anyone to buy it.’

