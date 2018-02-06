Sam Faiers Sparks A Debate After Revealing Her Post-Pregnancy Diet

The ex-TOWIE star welcomed her daughter Rosie in November

Sam Faiers has revealed her exercise and diet plan after welcoming second child Rosie in November.

The 27-year-old took to social media last week to explain that she’s starting the 5:2 diet, writing in a now-deleted post: ‘I know I’m a bit late on the detoxing/fitness/diet craze. But I’m starting today 🙌🏻👊🏻 after second baby it seems to be harder to shift the excess weight.

‘To be fair I have been eating what I want & only minimal exercise. I am going to try a 5:2 diet I have heard really good things about it. And it’s totally healthy for us breastfeeding mums. I will keep you all posted on how it’s going. #summerbody #mummyfitness #detox #mymummyfitnessplan 👊🏻’.

However, some fans wondered if the diet is safe for mothers who are breastfeeding.

‘I want to do the 5:2 as well but I’m breastfeeding and worried my already poor milk supply will be affected!’ one said.

Another asked: ‘Can you do 5:2 whilst bf? I loved 5:2 when I did it and would love to do it this time as my 2nd baby weight won’t budge this time either!! But was worried not eating would affect supply? If not Im totally on that!! 😁 [sic].’

On the official website of the 5:2 diet, Dr Michael Mosley – who trained as a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London – cautions that the diet is not advisable to ‘pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers’.

However, responding to followers’ queries, Sam wrote back: ‘I have researched & it’s absolutely fine. If anything it’s better for your supply as it’s packing you out with vitamins & nutrition x.’