We Need To Alert You To The Fact That There’s A Prosecco Festival

Not a drill

If you’re a prosecco addict, we have some amazing news for you.

From 26-29 April, there’s a prosecco FESTIVAL happening in London, which is described as a ‘four-day celebration of prosecco’. Because if there’s anything that deserves celebrating, it’s fizz, right?

At Prosecco Springs – which is now in its second year – you’ll get to enjoy prosecco tastings, Italian food and live music. There will also be a series of masterclasses from the East London Wine School and something called a Prosecco Park, which essentially sounds like our version of heaven.

If you’re not particularly into prosecco (u ok hun?), you’ll be able to pick up a different type of tipple at one of two Aperol Spritz bars.

The event will take place in East London’s Oval Space, which we know isn’t exactly ideal for those of you who live in other parts of the country.

But if you ask us, prosecco is a great reason to take a weekend break in the capital.

Tickets start from £40, and guests are entitled to sample a glass of prosecco from as many as eight producers.

Let’s just not think about the hangover, eh…?