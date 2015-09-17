Here’s the secret to having a great day at work

Keeping your energy and concentration levels throughout a day of work can be challenging. However, the secret to feeling energised and productive all day isn’t at all complicated.

According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, all we need to do is take a short-but-often approach to our breaks, instead of one longer break.

The study showed that workers felt more recharged if they took more short breaks and earlier in the day, rather than slaving away all morning for one long lunch break. This had a positive impact in participants’ levels of concentration, energy, and motivation.

What you do during that break is also important. Participants were doing things they actually liked doing and totally unrelated to work. These “better breaks” had effects on people like fewer headaches, less lower back pain, and milder eye strain. Stepping outside for a quick walk, grabbing a coffee away from your computer or simply having a conversation with a colleague can help you keep a productiveness momentum during the entire day.

This is not the first time we hear about the benefits of multiple short breaks but somehow we resist it because it might make us look lazy. Take the experts’ advice and see how much better your work day can go.