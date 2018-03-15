There’s A Glaring Fantastic Beasts Loophole In The Newest Trailer

Does NOBODY listen to Hermione?

Words by Megan C. Hills

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

The new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer dropped just a couple of days ago and it’s safe to say that the internet has a lot of feelings about it. Besides fanning themselves over Jude Law playing young Dumbledore, there’s one massive plot hole that has had keen Potterheads in a frenzy – namely that you can’t apparate onto Hogwarts grounds.

In literally the first ten seconds of the trailer, witches and wizards from the Ministry of Magic apparate onto Hogwarts to interrogate Professor Dumbledore.

Clearly, somebody hasn’t been brushed up on their Potter lore as J.K. Rowling repeatedly reminded us in the books that there was a ban on magically teleporting to the school grounds.

As Hermione (sassily) reminded Harry and Ron, ‘One day, you’ll read Hogwarts, A History, and perhaps that will remind you that you can’t Apparate or Disapparate inside Hogwarts.’

I mean, imagine if people could just apparate willy nilly onto the wizarding campus. Things would have ended very differently if Voldemort could just snap his fingers, appear in the Gryffindor common room and take his biggest rival out early on.

It didn’t take long for people to channel their inner curly haired witch and people kicked off on Twitter about it.

However, after thinking about it for a little while – we doubt that the team behind Fantastic Beasts would make that glaring an error (especially with J.K. consulting). Given that the events of Fantastic Beasts take place way before Harry Potter and the gang made their mark on the wizarding school, it could be that maybe whatever happens in this film is the reason why the ban was introduced in the first place.

Other users also pointed out that maybe super high profile witches and wizards would be able to apparate onto the grounds, if they had the right clearance.

And then there was this theory.

Whatever the reason, we’ll unfortunately have to wait till later this year to find out whether Fantastic Beasts is scrapping canon or not. Based off the trailer, it looks set to be a much darker instalment for the Harry Potter series as Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) gets roped back into a battle against Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), with the help of his former teacher Dumbledore (Jude Law).

While J.K. Rowling revealed that Grindelwald was the love of the Hogwarts headmaster’s life, it’s been revealed that they won’t be touching on their doomed romance or Dumbledore’s sexuality in this film which has divided many. Not to mention that people such as Daniel Radcliffe called out the film for casting Johnny Depp due to the problematic allegations of domestic violence surrounding him, leading J.K. Rowling to stand by the casting in a statement.

The film will be released on November 16 and is the second in a five part series.