Find affordable pressies that definitely don't look cheap with our Christmas Gifts Under £10 guide...

It’s almost November, and you know what that means? Christmas! Now, there are plenty of things to be excited about when it comes to the festive season. There’s the food- the Christmas pudding, the mince pies, the Christmas cake, the turkey, the stuffing, Celebrations- everything. Then there’s Christmas films- Elf, A Muppets Christmas Carol, Polar Express, Home Alone- we’re not kidding when we say we’d happily spend every single evening in the run up to Christmas rewatching each over and over. And last but definitely not least, there’s the presents.

Whether it’s buying for others, or receiving your own, Christmas presents are one of the best things about this time of year. The only thing not to like about them? The price. We’re all for the whole ‘it’s the thought that counts’ thing, so to help you all out, we’ve handpicked the very best gifts under £10. Because for us, it’s not so much about how much you spend, as it is how much thought you give it. Here’s proof.

Got a friend/mum who spends her life helping others and could do with some serious relaxing? Boots’ Sanctuary candle costs just £6 and will make for the best bathtime she’s ever had. It’ll look great on the bathside, too. Sister who loves stationary? Notonthehighstreet’s personalised pencil set is too cute. What about a friend who’s always travelling? Skinnydip’s pineapple luggage tag will set you back only £6, and put a smile on her face everytime she looks down at her case. See what we mean? You don’t have to spend a lot to give a lot. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spied something you like yourself. *Copies and pastes link*.