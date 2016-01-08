The weekend’s not here yet, but we don’t see the harm in starting a bit early.

One of the blessings of living in a city with so many tall buildings is the view to be had from the seemingly endless number of rooftop bars.

While there are too many great ones to mention, here are some of our favourites for a night on the town.

1. Aqua, The Shard

Go up to the 31st floor jaw-dropping views of the London.

2. Duck and Waffle, The City

This place is famous for its delicious food, but order a cocktail and you won’t be sorry.

3. Madison, St Paul’s

Kick back and relax as you sip some wine just feet away from one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.

4. Searcys, The Gherkin

Who wouldn’t want to have a drink at the top of the Gherkin?

5. Radio Bar ME, Strand

Grab a drink on the 10th floor of the swanky ME London hotel as you enjoy sweeping views of the entire city.

6. Boundary, Shoreditch

This open air bar also has a pergola, so you can enjoy the views whatever the weather.

