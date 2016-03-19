5 affordable weekend adventures in Edinburgh

The pride of Scotland (says the Englishman), I’ve never had a bad day in Edinburgh. It’s the perfect city for every age, lifestyle and stomach size. Split into an old and new town, you could drown in the amount of culture and good times this majestic city has to offer.

And if you’re thinking: “I spent all my money last weekend in Manchester“, don’t worry. These great adventures aren’t just buckets of fun, they’re affordable as heck. Get on a train or plane or automobile or, if you’re lucky, step outside your door to soak in everything Edinburgh has to offer.

1. The Jazz Bar

Out of all the high-society underground bunkers I’ve ever been to, Edinburgh’s Jazz Bar is up there with the best of them. A cracking selection of cocktails and some the best jazz acts you’ll hear this side of Ronnie Scott’s. It’s a bit of a hassle to get to, being on the far side of Old Town, but it’s worth the trip.

2. Leith Walk

Leith is the harbour area of Edinburgh which some might see as a bit sparse but has some incredibly stunning views on brisk and beautiful Spring days. It’s a couple of miles walk up the river but serves as a great escape from the hustle of the city.

3, Arthur’s Seat

This is my number one recommendation for Edinburgh. Just on the fringe of the city is a mighty hill that every Edinburgh visitor must conquer. It takes about 30 minutes to reach the top and it’s a pretty novice hike. With breaktaking views, Arthur’s seat cannot be missed. Besides, once you get to the top you can take goofy victory photos (see below for more information).

4. Edinburgh Zoo

Two words: Penguin Parade.

Need I say more?

5. Edinburgh Castle

The entry price is a bit steep but the size of this historical site will keep you busy for a whole afternoon. This isn’t one of those 30 minute whip-round deals, Edinburgh Castle has a wealth of amazing exhibitions from all different eras. You’ll spend most of your time in the city peering up at this mighty cornerstone so don’t miss the chance to get the full experience.