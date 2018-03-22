Apparently, This Is The Ideal Time To Wait Before Getting Engaged

Some of you may be planning a wedding sooner than you thought...

There’s no hard and fast rule for how long couples should wait before getting engaged. And why should there be? We’re all different.

Some swear by the ‘when you know, you know’ school of thought, while others prefer to date for much longer before making a serious commitment.

But according to new research from jewellery experts F.Hinds, there actually could be a perfect time to wait. And that is… 1 year 8 months and 3 days.

Very precise, eh?

They worked this out by looking at proposal expectations across the UK, as well as the quickest, slowest and ‘pushiest’ cities.

It seems the younger generation are in no rush to put a ring on it compared to their older peers, with a strong correlation between age and length of relationship. Less than 1 in 10 under 35s said they would want to be engaged within a year of meeting, compared to 1 in 3 over 65s.

And while under 24s wait on average 2 years 2 months to say ‘I do’, over 65s prefer to marry within just 16 months of meeting.

Belfast is the quickest city to get engaged, with 44% of people getting down on one knee within a year of meeting (compared to just 4% in Nottingham). London was at the other end of the scale, with 1 in 3 people preferring to wait more than 4 years.

For those wanting their partner to hurry up and ask, you aren’t alone. 42% of Brits admit to regularly dropping marriage hints to their partner, with the younger generation (25-34s) the most likely (50%).

Wales came out as the ‘pushiest’, with women nearly twice as likely (41%) to regularly drop hints than those residing in Scotland (23%).

Hmm. While this is all very interesting, we’re not suggesting that those in Belfast rush out and buy a ring in a panic. Because as we said, each couple is different – and some never want to marry at all.

But for those who’ve been in a relationship for 1 year 8 months… maybe be prepared? 💍🍾