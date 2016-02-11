Ollie Locke on how you can juggle dating with a career (you do NOT want to miss this!)

Ollie Locke is perhaps an unlikely source for relationship advice. Until you read this, that is!

He told us why people are too obsessed with dating apps, why you should never pull a random and why he’s a “total feminist”. Read on and enjoy…

1. Tell us about your new show. What’s it all about?

My new show Love Fix has actually taken two years to really come together. I quit Made in Chelsea for this show but it took longer to make than we expected! The first episode is coming out on Valentine’s Day and basically all about dating and sex. You know when you meet up with your friends and you say “how’s work?”, “how’s life?” and then you ask about their love lives? That’s always the conversation that carries on isn’t it? Dating, sex, relationships – these are all things we really want to know about. We talk about dating in the modern age but also about condoms breaking. It’s a mix between Embarrassing Bodies and Celebrity Juice.

2. How did you get into presenting?

Well I trained as an actor before I went onto MIC and I had never really done presenting before. This is my first presenting gig on TV but you know I really enjoy it!

3. How do you balance working life with relationships?

It’s really difficult! Especially when on a show like MIC – you could meet the person of your dreams, but it makes things difficult when they don’t want to be in front of the camera. Or I don’t want them to be! I’ve met people before that I didn’t want to bring onto the show – it just changes things. I have so many dating disaster stories, too many to even count! If it’s awful at least you get a good story out of it. I’ll be revealing some of those in the show.

4. What would your advice be for young people looking to date and juggle a hectic career-ladder climb?

Dating is a really good thing, it gives you something to look forward to. It’s also funny how everyone has different experiences, and we’re all experts in the dating field. People can be too obsessed with dating apps but I would say just go for it. Explore your options.

5. What are your dating dos and don’ts?

Guys DO always pay the bill. It’s just not right if the girl pays. I’m a total feminist. It’s not even about feminism though, it’s about chivalry. We talk about this on the show. Some of the other presenters disagreed with me on this but the audience were on my side.

DON’T have sex until the third date. Maybe fool around a little but don’t go all the way.

DON’T ever do lunch dates. Just no.

DO always be prepared. Shave, prep – you never know what’s going to happen.

DON’T go somewhere you’ve taken an ex. If you meet the person of your dreams you don’t want to think that you had been there already with an ex.

DO make eye contact and, more importantly, lip contact. There’s nothing sexier than looking at your partners lips.

DO always wear a condom

DON’T pull a random. No.

DON’T get too drunk. A few glasses of wine are fine, but no one wants a liability. A hammered date is a no.



That’s your love life sorted then.

Love Fix airs on ITV2 on Valentine’s Day.

