Emily’s diary: The chic week

This week we went to London Fashion Week. It’s always one of my favourite times of the year – yep, it’s up there with Christmas and my birthday (seriously!) The accessories (I saw someone with a taxidermy swan on their head as a hat), the shoes (I saw someone actually fall off their platforms), the selfie sticks (vanity…it’s everywhere) – I’ve seen it all.

Even better for you guys, we’ve filmed some of the craziness. Take a look at our video of behind the scenes at the London College of Fashion show (a huge event that attracts Vogue, WWD and well, the list goes on…).

Go check it out!