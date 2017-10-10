Some Big Changes Are Being Made To Driving Tests In The UK

From 4 December, the exam will follow a different format

If you’re yet to take your driving test, we’ve got some important news for you.

The exam is set to go through its biggest change for generations on 4 December, in order to combat the high numbers of fatal accidents involving young motorists.

See: Uber Has Self-Driving Cars And We’re Not Ready For The Future Yet

The Driving And Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has revealed that all prospective drivers will now have to demonstrate ‘real life’ driving skills. But what does this mean?

Bringing things up to 2017, 4/5 candidates will have to follow directions from a sat nav – provided and set up by the examiner – during the independent driving part of the test. The other 1/5 will be asked to use road signs.

As well as this, the section which sees candidates following instructions from the examiner will be increased from around 10 minutes to 20, taking up roughly half of the test.

Reversing around a corner is now redundant. Instead, you’ll either have to parallel park at the side of the road, park in a bay or pull up on the right-hand side of the road, reverse for two car lengths and rejoin the traffic.

The ‘show me, tell me’ section is also changing, with questions involving how to check the brakes are working and where you find the recommended tyre pressure.

The ‘show me’ portion will happen while learners are driving, and you’ll be asked to demonstrate scenarios such as switching on the headlights and setting the demister.

See: 5 Ways Learning To Drive Could Accelerate Your Career

‘Great Britain’s roads are among the safest in the world. But there is scope to do more to keep road users safe – particularly newly-qualified drivers,’ says Gareth Llewellyn, DVSA chief executive.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Making sure the test better assesses a driver’s ability to drive safely and independently is part of our strategy to help every driver through a lifetime of safe driving.’

But not everything’s being switched up. Tests will still last 40 minutes and the pass mark will remain the same.

What do you think of the new format? Let us know on Twitter @lookmagazine.