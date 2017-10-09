Sorry, Streaming Addicts… Netflix Is Getting More Expensive

It's been announced that prices are rising

If you’re a Netflix addict (*sheepishly raises hand*), we’ve got some pretty irritating news for you.

The cost of a standard UK membership – which allows users to watch in HD and on two screens at the same time – has risen from £7.49 to £7.99 per month.

Not only that, but the premium plan – which lets subscribers view TV shows and films on four different screens – now costs £9.99 rather than £8.99.

But if you have a basic account, you’re in luck. These will stay at £5.99 per month.

Concerned about the changes? Don’t worry, the increases aren’t coming into effect straight away for those already subscribed to the service. They’ll be rolled out in the next few months, with users being notified 30 days in advance.

However, new subscribers will have to pay the higher prices straight away.

A spokeswoman for Netflix says: ‘From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster.’

She also explains that more than 1,000 hours of original content was being added to the site in 2017.

And that’s true. TBH, the price hikes aren’t really that much of a surprise.

Netflix received 90 Emmy nominations this year, and in a long-term vision statement, it revealed its intent to spend over $6 billion on its content. It also plans to put $1 million towards marketing.

If you’re still a bit peeved, just think… Stranger Things and Riverdale are both back this month. Eee!