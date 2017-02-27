Because, let's face it, it's never going to be all plain sailing...

Promotional Feature with eBay



While moving in with your other half is a major cause for celebration, it can be a pretty daunting prospect, too. Whether you’re living at home with family or in a house share with friends, it’s always a scary thought to suddenly find that there’s only two of you under one roof.

And if you’re anything like us here at Look, you’ll probably experience some serious anxiety regarding wardrobe space. Yep, it’s common knowledge that co-operation is key but this can be particularly difficult when it means editing your wardrobe in order to make space for your other half. Don’t worry though; we’re here to help. Or, at least, our friends at eBay are.

That’s right; we’ve discovered that eBay can actually help us all through our major life milestones. How? We hear you ask. Quite easily, as it turns out.

Decluttering Is Key

Obviously, one of the easiest ways to save space is by decluttering. This might not sound like the most exciting of tasks but, thanks to eBay, it could actually make you money. Yep, you can sell anything you have, from fashion to furniture, meaning that not only will you make room for your beloved, you’ll also make some money to decorate your new place together.



How To Sell

Selling really couldn’t be easier, either. You can snap pics of whatever you’re selling on your phone, before uploading it straight to eBay. You get to decide how you’ll send it (or if it needs to be collected), what the start price is or even if you just want to give it a ‘Buy It Now’ price. You can even choose how long the auction lasts for, meaning you can tailor the whole process to suit your schedule. To make it even simpler, eBay will give you recommendations for the best selling options for your item, so you’ll get the most out of your sale. Then, just add a quick description, and you’re good to go.

There are so many buyers and sellers in the eBay community that not only will you be able to sell your own treasures, but you’ll find unique pieces to buy for your new home too. That means you can make money, declutter and furnish your brand new love nest, all from the comfort of your sofa.

Top Tips

The top selling tips are just to take at least 3-4 good quality pictures from as many angles as you think are helpful, make sure you get detailed keywords in the title and consider free shipping- eBay told us that this can increase sales by as much as 30%.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

What are you waiting for? Let eBay take the stress out of moving, leaving you with more time to build your new pad. Looks like your perfect home is only a click away…