This Is Now The Most Popular Way People Meet Their Future Husband Or Wife

Ah, love. Just like everything else in the world, it’s found a way to change throughout time.

While your parents may have met at uni, a new study has revealed more people met their spouse online this year than ever before. Long gone are the days when it was a little embarrassing to admit you had a Match.com profile, and we’re all for it.

The study, carried out by The Knot and titled the 2017 Jewellery & Engagement Study, looked at 14,000 Americans – both brides and grooms – who were either engaged or recently married.

They found that a whopping 17% of those polled met their significant other on a dating site or app. While not leading the numbers, 2% met their spouse-to-be on social media, proving that the internet has a way of keeping us all connected.

A similar study was done in 2015, and back then, just 14% of participants listed dating sites as being the source for how they met their significant other. That means there’s a good chance the number will continue to rise.

Not far behind online dating was meeting a spouse through friends. In fact, 17% of those polled selected this option.

That means that if you’re looking for your match, and still aren’t too keen on online dating, you might want to start saying yes to social gatherings that’ll help you meet new people — because you never know what may happen.

In addition, 15% of those polled met their future spouse in college, and 12% met them at work. So while it’s risky to date a co-worker, it’s been proven to lead to a happily-ever-after for many.

Of course, the study went into more than just how their participants found love. It also gave us a few interesting stats about proposals. These days, only one in three proposals is a surprise, which we’re baffled by.

But then again, that means both parties are on the same page, which is always a good thing. Marriage is kind of a big deal, after all.