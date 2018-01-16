17 January Is The Day You’re Most Likely To Find Out You’re Pregnant

It's official

We don’t want to scare you or anything, but apparently, more women will find out they’re pregnant on 17 January than any other day of the year.

…Okay, we’re kinda scared.

According to a study, this date falls just over two weeks after National Babymaking Day (2 January, FYI), which is the most common day of the year for couples to try to conceive.

Experts believe that more than 10,000 women will be taking pregnancy tests tomorrow. And that’s a whole lotta pregnancy tests.

The date emerged as a study by parenting site ChannelMum.com revealed a phenomenon dubbed ‘pregnancy test addiction’, which sees women taking an average of six different pregnancy tests.

62% of mums-to-be continue taking tests despite already having a positive result, as they’re worried about the health of their pregnancy or the initial test being wrong.

7% cent take 10 tests, while one in 20 admit to checking 16 times or more before finally accepting they’re expecting.

The study of 1,435 mums even found that one in 12 are so hooked on looking for those two blue lines that they keep taking tests up until they have their 12-week scan.

Siobhan Freegard – founder of ChannelMum.com – says: ‘Being hooked on pregnancy tests may seem strange, but the majority of mums do it.

‘Seeing the positive sign come up gives mums-to-be a buzz and also helps reassure those who may be nervous about their pregnancy.

‘However, it’s important not to get addicted to continual tests, as they are expensive and unnecessary. We have heard of mums testing up to five times a day to check they are still pregnant, so if you are that anxious, then get professional support.’

If you do find out you’re expecting tomorrow (and aren’t busy picking up five more tests), we’ve already got you sorted with baby name trends and the best beauty products to use during pregnancy.

Congratulations!