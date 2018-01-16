17 January Is The Day You’re Most Likely To Find Out You’re Pregnant

It's official

We don’t want to scare you or anything, but apparently, more women will find out they’re pregnant on 17 January than any other day of the year.

…Okay, we’re kinda scared.

According to a study, this date falls just over two weeks after National Babymaking Day (2 January, FYI), which is the most common day of the year for couples to try to conceive.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

Experts believe that more than 10,000 women will be taking pregnancy tests tomorrow. And that’s a whole lotta pregnancy tests.

The date emerged as a study by parenting site ChannelMum.com revealed a phenomenon dubbed ‘pregnancy test addiction’, which sees women taking an average of six different pregnancy tests.

62% of mums-to-be continue taking tests despite already having a positive result, as they’re worried about the health of their pregnancy or the initial test being wrong.

7% cent take 10 tests, while one in 20 admit to checking 16 times or more before finally accepting they’re expecting.

🔎 spot the difference

The study of 1,435 mums even found that one in 12 are so hooked on looking for those two blue lines that they keep taking tests up until they have their 12-week scan.

Siobhan Freegard – founder of ChannelMum.com – says: ‘Being hooked on pregnancy tests may seem strange, but the majority of mums do it.

‘Seeing the positive sign come up gives mums-to-be a buzz and also helps reassure those who may be nervous about their pregnancy.

‘However, it’s important not to get addicted to continual tests, as they are expensive and unnecessary. We have heard of mums testing up to five times a day to check they are still pregnant, so if you are that anxious, then get professional support.’

If you do find out you’re expecting tomorrow (and aren’t busy picking up five more tests), we’ve already got you sorted with baby name trends and the best beauty products to use during pregnancy.

Congratulations!