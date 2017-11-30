These Are The Most Popular Baby Boy And Girl Names Of 2017
Do any take your fancy?
In case you missed it, last week we learned the predicted top baby names of 2018.
And now we’ve found out the biggest names of this year. Parenting website Baby Centre has pulled together the 100 most popular boys’ and girls’ monikers given to newborns over the past 12 months.
If you or anyone you know is expecting, you might want to send them this…
TOP 100 GIRLS’ NAMES
100. Skye
99. Hallie
98. Arabella
97. Martha
96. Megan
95. Aurora
94. Sara
93. Felicity
92. Maria
91. Lara
90. Heidi
89. Gracie
88. Robyn
87. Clara
86. Orla
85. Ayla
84. Lottie
83. Summer
82. Leah
81. Amy
80. Anna
79. Nancy
78. Lexi
77. Rose
76. Harriet
75. Jasmine
74. Amelie
73. Elizabeth
72. Sarah
71. Georgia
70. Fatima
69. Violet
68. Madison
67. Niamh
66. Penelope
65. Lyla
64. Abigail
63. Amber
62. Eliza
61. Eleanor
60. Annabelle
59. Holly
58. Bella
57. Maryam
56. Zara
55. Lola
54. Luna
53. Imogen
52. Nur
51. Zoe
50. Thea
49. Lucy
48. Ellie
47. Maisie
46. Elsie
45. Esme
44. Mila
43. Emilia
42. Millie
41. Rosie
40. Molly
39. Florence
38. Erin
37. Emma
36. Eva
35. Willow
34. Matilda
33. Layla
32. Jessica
31. Maya
30. Scarlett
29. Ruby
28. Hannah
27. Harper
26. Sienna
25. Darcie
24. Ivy
23. Alice
22. Daisy
21. Chloe
20. Phoebe
19. Evelyn
18. Aria
17. Charlotte
16. Evie
15. Sophie
14. Grace
13. Freya
12. Poppy
11. Ella
10. Isabelle
9. Mia
8. Isabella
7. Isla
6. Ava
5. Emily
4. Lily
3. Amelia
2. Sophia
1. Olivia
TOP 100 BOYS’ NAMES
100. Joel
99. Jamie
98. Evan
97. Tommy
96. Levi
95. Ronnie
94. Parker
93. Frankie
92. Gabriel
91. Kai
90. Roman
89. Reggie
88. Stanley
87. Blake
86. Austin
85. Bobby
84. Ali
83. Eli
82. Albert
81. Abdul
80. Michael
79. Toby
78. Jesse
77. Finn
76. Albie
75. Tyler
74. Lewis
73. Rory
72. Ezra
71. Harley
70. Luke
69. Ryan
68. Hunter
67. Ellis
66. Matthew
65. Jake
64. Ollie
63. Arlo
62. Syed
61. Jenson
60. Carter
59. Harvey
58. David
57. Hugo
56. John
55. Theodore
54. Jude
53. Ahmad
52. Nathan
51. Caleb
50. Benjamin
49. Elliot
48. Luca
47. Zachary
46. Liam
45. Riley
44. Adam
43. Sebastian
42. Aaron
41. Daniel
40. Teddy
39. Joseph
38. Harrison
37. Samuel
36. Louie
35. Reuben
34. Edward
33. Dylan
32. Alexander
31. Max
30. Elijah
29. Jayden
28. Arthur
27. Mason
26. Theo
25. Isaac
24. Thomas
23. Archie
22. Henry
21. Aidan
20. Finley
19. Lucas
18. Logan
17. Alfie
16. Freddie
15. James
14. Ethan
13. Joshua
12. William
11. Jackson
10. Charlie
9. Oscar
8. Jacob
7. Leo
6. Noah
5. George
4. Jack
3. Harry
2. Oliver
1. Muhammad