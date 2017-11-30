These Are The Most Popular Baby Boy And Girl Names Of 2017

Do any take your fancy?

In case you missed it, last week we learned the predicted top baby names of 2018.

And now we’ve found out the biggest names of this year. Parenting website Baby Centre has pulled together the 100 most popular boys’ and girls’ monikers given to newborns over the past 12 months.

If you or anyone you know is expecting, you might want to send them this…

TOP 100 GIRLS’ NAMES

100. Skye

99. Hallie

98. Arabella

97. Martha

96. Megan

95. Aurora

94. Sara

93. Felicity

92. Maria

91. Lara

90. Heidi

89. Gracie

88. Robyn

87. Clara

86. Orla

85. Ayla

84. Lottie

83. Summer

82. Leah

81. Amy

80. Anna

79. Nancy

78. Lexi

77. Rose

76. Harriet

75. Jasmine

74. Amelie

73. Elizabeth

72. Sarah

71. Georgia

70. Fatima

69. Violet

68. Madison

67. Niamh

66. Penelope

65. Lyla

64. Abigail

63. Amber

62. Eliza

61. Eleanor

60. Annabelle

59. Holly

58. Bella

57. Maryam

56. Zara

55. Lola

54. Luna

53. Imogen

52. Nur

51. Zoe

50. Thea

49. Lucy

48. Ellie

47. Maisie

46. Elsie

45. Esme

44. Mila

43. Emilia

42. Millie

41. Rosie

40. Molly

39. Florence

38. Erin

37. Emma

36. Eva

35. Willow

34. Matilda

33. Layla

32. Jessica

31. Maya

30. Scarlett

29. Ruby

28. Hannah

27. Harper

26. Sienna

25. Darcie

24. Ivy

23. Alice

22. Daisy

21. Chloe

20. Phoebe

19. Evelyn

18. Aria

17. Charlotte

16. Evie

15. Sophie

14. Grace

13. Freya

12. Poppy

11. Ella

10. Isabelle

9. Mia

8. Isabella

7. Isla

6. Ava

5. Emily

4. Lily

3. Amelia

2. Sophia

1. Olivia

TOP 100 BOYS’ NAMES

100. Joel

99. Jamie

98. Evan

97. Tommy

96. Levi

95. Ronnie

94. Parker

93. Frankie

92. Gabriel

91. Kai

90. Roman

89. Reggie

88. Stanley

87. Blake

86. Austin

85. Bobby

84. Ali

83. Eli

82. Albert

81. Abdul

80. Michael

79. Toby

78. Jesse

77. Finn

76. Albie

75. Tyler

74. Lewis

73. Rory

72. Ezra

71. Harley

70. Luke

69. Ryan

68. Hunter

67. Ellis

66. Matthew

65. Jake

64. Ollie

63. Arlo

62. Syed

61. Jenson

60. Carter

59. Harvey

58. David

57. Hugo

56. John

55. Theodore

54. Jude

53. Ahmad

52. Nathan

51. Caleb

50. Benjamin

49. Elliot

48. Luca

47. Zachary

46. Liam

45. Riley

44. Adam

43. Sebastian

42. Aaron

41. Daniel

40. Teddy

39. Joseph

38. Harrison

37. Samuel

36. Louie

35. Reuben

34. Edward

33. Dylan

32. Alexander

31. Max

30. Elijah

29. Jayden

28. Arthur

27. Mason

26. Theo

25. Isaac

24. Thomas

23. Archie

22. Henry

21. Aidan

20. Finley

19. Lucas

18. Logan

17. Alfie

16. Freddie

15. James

14. Ethan

13. Joshua

12. William

11. Jackson

10. Charlie

9. Oscar

8. Jacob

7. Leo

6. Noah

5. George

4. Jack

3. Harry

2. Oliver

1. Muhammad