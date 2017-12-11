These Are The Names Of The Men Most Likely To Become Fathers In 2018
Is your man on the list?
Last week, we learned the names of the women most likely to have a baby in 2018.
It’s kinda scientific, but obvs isn’t exactly legally binding. Anyway, we now know the men who these ladies are apparently starting families with.
These were discovered in the same way the girls’ names were. The average age men become fathers in the UK is 33, so OK! researched the most popular baby boy names from 1984 and 1985.
Ready? Here they are…
1. Christopher
2. James
3. David
4. Daniel
5. Michael
6. Matthew
7. Andrew
8. Richard
9. Paul
10. Mark
11. Thomas
12. Adam
13. Robert
14. John
15. Lee
16. Benjamin
17. Steven
18. Jonathan
19. Craig
20. Stephen
For the record, here are the women most likely to announce their pregnancies…
1. Emma
2. Laura
3. Sarah
4. Stephanie
5. Kirsty
6. Claire
7. Nicola
8. Jennifer
9. Stacey
10. Lauren
11. Lisa
12. Danielle
13. Rachel
14. Rebecca
15. Natalie
16. Amy
17. Louise
18. Samantha
19. Ashley
20. Gemma
Good luck Christophers and Emmas, eh?