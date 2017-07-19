The Best Nude Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone

Pucker up.

A nude lipstick is a makeup staple that everyone should have. Personally I don’t know where I would be without mine – it goes with everything and sometimes you’re just not feeling a bright look-at-me-lippy, you know?

It might seem like a one nude fits all, but trust us, it’s not. There is actually a bit of a science behind finding the perfect shade and it’s all to do with your skin.

Go figure – a good nude should be a similar shade to your skin tone, but there is a very fine line. go to dark you’ll look like you’re trying to rock a 90’s brown lip, too light and it’s the dreaded foundation mouth.

Luckily we’ve broken it down for you so next time you’re shopping for a new nude you wont get it wrong.

Fair

If you’re really fair skinned you should pick light pinks. Anything beige will take you into ill territory, and by that we mean you’ll look like a corpse. Glosses and balms tend to work better than mattes.

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Valentine, £24

Light

With slightly warmer skin tones you can go for a deeper, blushed rose or a more beige nude. Still stay away from something that exactly matches your skin because it will wash you out.

Maybelline Colour Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lipstick in Nude Thrill, £7.99

Tan

Baby pinks should start to be avoided the darker the skin tone. Instead reach for corals and colours with more of an orange undertone.

MAC Velvet Teddy, £16.50

Olive

Keep it coral and caramel-toned. Make sure you’re going for a colour that’s darker than your skin. You can go a bit darker and reach for a bronze shade, but make sure you’re always swatching things against your skin to make sure it compliments.

Smasbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Latte £17.50

Dark Brown

Look for colours with brick red undertones, which are a few shades lighter than your skin. You can go darker but a lighter colour will brighten up the face.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Fudge, £16