Political statements were all the rage when it came to slogan style on the spring/summer 17 catwalks. Dior sent models down the runway wearing tees that read ‘We should all be feminists’, while Ashish continued the protest with phrases including ‘The future is female’ and ‘Love sees no colour’. Politics aside, the high street has taken the whole slogan thing and created light-hearted designs that’ll make you, and everyone around you, smile.

Take Simply Be’s ‘Vitamin sea’ bag. Beyond the beach, we’ll be bringing a bit of sunshine to the weekend and wearing with jeans and jersey. And Primark’s denim jacket? We couldn’t have said it better. There really are so many beautiful women, and if that doesn’t put a smile on someone’s face, we don’t know what will. As for Topshop’s ‘Love is free’ tee, we’ll be wearing ours with everything from denim mini skirts to pinafore dresses.

Each and every buy will make your bank account happy, too. Of course, we’ve carefully handpicked the most stylish slogan buys on the high street, but we’ve made sure they’re all affordable, too. New Look’s ‘Girls talk’ purse will set you back just £3.99. That’s the equivalent of one Starbucks coffee. The most expensive thing, meanwhile, is Monsoon’s ‘Karma’ jumper at £45. And that’s for something cashmere. Cashmere, we tell you.

All you need to know is that not only will these look great, they’ll save you money and spread the love. Because if you can’t do so with your clothes, when can you? We’ll take one of each.