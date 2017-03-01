We’ve joined forces with teeth whitening experts to give you the opportunity of a lifetime, thanks to our joint Look, Laugh, Live campaign. In partnership with Pearl Drops.

Here at Look, we pride ourselves on championing natural beauty. In an age where our Instagram feeds are saturated with seemingly ‘perfect’ influencers, we offer you the feel-good respite you need via our print pages, online articles and our social media channels. It’s long been our self-proclaimed mission to make you feel great about every aspect of your life- be it your wardrobe choices, your career goals or, most importantly, how you feel about yourself. Which is why we’ve teamed up with Pearl Drops, a brand that also wants to make every woman feel beautiful, inside and out.

As far as pairings go, ours couldn’t be more perfect. Both Pearl Drops and Look hold the same core values; we want you to feel empowered, confident, beautiful and to be the happiest you can be- which is why we’re launching a brand new campaign, all centred around what makes you happy.

According to research, 55% of Millennials* admitted they want to laugh more. Our ever-demanding schedules and work commitments mean we often forget to take a moment to let go, enjoy ourselves and be at our most natural, particularly when it comes to smiling. It’s because of this that we’ve launched our new #LookLaughLive movement which, in turn, will offer you a once in a lifetime opportunity.

We’re taking our feel-good crusade to Instagram, launching a competition where we want YOU to upload a snap of your most beautiful smiles. A panel will be looking at every single post, from which we’ll select four winners. Should you find yourself as one of the lucky four, we’ll fund an experience of your choice that makes you smile worth up to £3,355**. Yes, really!

Want to visit family in Australia? We can make it happen. Fancy chilling with elephants for a week? Or maybe a shopping trip with your BFF is more your thing? Your wish, whatever it may be, is our command. What’s more, one of the finalists will also be in with a chance to be Look’s first, real-life cover star! ‘How do I enter?’ We hear you cry. Well, it’s really pretty simple:

Upload a naturally beautiful, smiley selfie or photo of yourself to Instagram and tag it #LookLaughLive. Caption the shot, telling us what makes you smile and what being featured in Look would mean to you. Follow @lookmagazine Follow @pearldropsuk

And that’s it- it really is that simple! The competition will run for four months, so you have plenty of time to get in on the snap-happy action. Keep an eye out too, because some of your favourite bloggers and influencers will also be getting on-board…

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

What’s more, you’ll also find pages in the magazine, as well as a host of digital pieces, solely dedicated to making you smile, culminating in a bumper feel-good issue later in the year. Indeed, exciting things are ahead, and we can’t wait for you to join us on our joyful journey.

Check out the video below to see more of Pearl Drops’ exciting new initiative.

Competition Terms & Conditions



The promoter of this competition is Pearl Drops, Church & Dwight UK Limited which has its registered offices located at Wear Bay Road, Folkestone, Kent, CT19 6PG and is a company registered in England and Wales.

This competition is administered and fulfilled by Time Inc. (UK) Ltd (“TIUK“), which has its registered offices located at the Blue Fin Building, 110 Southwark Street, London SE1 0SU and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 53626.

There will be two winners, one a month for March and April and each winner will win: any trip, experience or product up to the value of £3,355. Examples could be a luxury spa break, a retail therapy getaway or an outdoors adventure. One of the two winners will be chosen by our panel to do a photoshoot and feature on the cover and inside Mag of the August issue.

The winner is responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

This competition is open to residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over with access to internet/Instagram excluding employees and past employees of Promoter and TIUK, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

This competition will run on Look Instagram channel

To enter this competition you must;Upload a naturally beautiful, smiley selfie or photograph of yourself to Instagram and tag it with the hashtag #LookLaughLive. Caption the shot, telling us what makes you smile, and what being featured in Look would mean to you. Follow @lookmagazine and @pearldropsuk.

This competition will open on 1ST March 2017 and the closing date is on 31st April 2017 at 23.59 GMT.

You can only enter this competition via Instagram.

Only one entry per person may be submitted. All entries will become the property of TIUK and will not be returned. TIUK and Promoter accept no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted.

Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms.

Our judging panel will select a winner from the entries on the last day of each month between March and April 2017; 31st March and 30th April. The decision of the judging panel is final and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.

Winners will be notified via direct Instagram private message from @lookmagazine Instagram’s account the week after winners are selected by the panel; By 7th April for the March winner; and by 5th May for the April winner. The winner will have 72 hours from direct Instagram private message notification to confirm their acceptance of the prize. One of the two winners chosen to feature as the August issue cover story will also be notified by 5th May.

Reasonable efforts will be made to contact each of the winners. If the winner cannot be contacted within 72 hours, or if the winner is unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TIUK reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that this competition is being judged, to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges.

Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize.

Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TIUK accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of the prize being unavailable, TIUK and Promoter reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

TIUK and Promoter reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

Insofar as is permitted by law, TIUK and Promoter, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TIUK and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

If you are a winner of this competition, you agree that TIUK and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by TIUK and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.

By entering the competition you agree that your competition entry might be published on the Look magazine and on Pearl Drops’ Instagram

Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TIUK in accordance with its privacy policy available at timeincuk.com/privacy/.

In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.