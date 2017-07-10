8 images

In partnership with Pearl Drops.

How would you like to carry your purse in a popcorn bucket? What about your keys in a clock? Or your lunch in a watermelon? Well, you’d better get used to the idea, because this season the trend is loud and clear: basic bags are out and novelty bags are in. Everyone from Moschino to Anya Hindmarch did it on the catwalks, and now the high street has caught on, too. This is good for a few reasons:

They’re less than half the price of the real designer deal. Yep, the cheapest one is only £6, a.k.a. the same as two Starbucks coffees. We know what we’d rather.

Nobody can tell the difference between the designer and the high street. We’ve tried it.

SEE: Primark Bags You’ll Love

They’re so standout, you won’t even need to give the rest of your outfit a second thought. Chuck on jeans and a t-shirt and you’re good to go.

They’re fun. Seriously, they’ll make you smile whenever you look down.

Bearing all this in mind, then, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to scout out the best buys to bag now. See what we did there? Bag? We’ll stop now…

Take ASOS’ melon number from beach to bar with a pair of matching yellow earrings, or go for Skinnydip’s pink shell design if you’re after something less in your face. There’s plenty of shapes to choose from, too – head to V by Very for a clutch, TU at Sainbury’s for a bum bag (it’s festival season, after all), or Betsey Johnson for a crossbody.

See? Something for everyone. The novelty certainly won’t wear off with these beauties…