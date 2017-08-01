In partnership with Pearl Drops

Four months and hundreds of entries later: to say our joint Look.Laugh.Live campaign with tooth-whitening experts Pearl Drops has been a success would be an understatement. On a quest to track down the nation’s most authentic, natural smile we asked you to take to Instagram and show us your truest grin, telling us what makes you happy in the process. Nothing could prepare us, however, for the heartfelt and inspiring stories you’d share. Having poured over every single one, it was as uplifting as it was difficult to choose an overall winner. It took countless hours to decide but, in the end, there was one person who really stood out. Meet Katie Prasad, our new girl crush and the winner of Look and Pearl Drops’s Look.Laugh.Live campaign! The 28-year-old visual merchandiser from Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, won us over with her honest entry: ‘You don’t realise how important mental health is until it affects you, so I thought I’d share something that’s changed my life for the better. My fiancé has shown me how the power of exercise can improve my mental health on days when I want to hide from the world. He drags me out rain or shine and I always come home with the biggest smile on my face- it’s honestly changed my life, and it would mean the world to share this and maybe, just maybe, inspire someone else to get the help they need.’ Oh Katie, you get us every time…

Congrats, Katie! What does it mean for you to be featured in Look and to be the face of Pearl Drops? That’s quite an achievement…

‘It’s really such an honour. I’ve basically grown up reading Look- it celebrates real women and that’s what I love about it most. The fact I’m also the face of Pearl Drops is so surreal, too- I have to keep pinching myself! It’s proof, dreams do come true…’

How would you describe your style?

‘I’ve got a big thing for retro-inspired pieces; my wardrobe is full of them. Lara Del Ray is my style icon. Plus, in my eyes, you can never go wrong with a pretty dress and waved hair- old school glamour at it’s finest!’

Where are your favourite places to shop?

‘I’m a high street girl through and through- I love Zara and ASOS. I’ve also got an eye for vintage buys too; White Rose in Nottingham is great for uncovering beautiful vintage pieces. I’ve got so many scarves and bags from there.’

What (and who) makes you smile?

‘My closest friends, for sure. We’ve known one another since our school days and now we all live in different places. When we all reunite though, it’s like we’ve never been apart! Catching up over cocktails or taking our dogs for a walk on a windy beach is my idea of the perfect day.’

As well as being a Look and Pearl Drops cover star, you’ve also got £3,355 to spend- what are you going to do with your prize?

‘This competition is going to give myself and my fiancé the honeymoon of our dreams! Hawaii it’s always been a place of wanderlust for us and being able to take him there after our wedding is the best present I could give him: a thank you for everything he does for me. We’re an active couple, so we plan on hiking mount Mauma Kea.’

Who do you admire most?

‘Definitely my mum and sister; I feel so honoured to have grown up around such strong women- they’re both so brave and have each taught me that to be truly happy, you have to be authentic to yourself.’

When do you feel at your most confident?

‘Definitely when I’ve been working out and I jump into the shower and wash my hair- there’s something so liberating about washing the dirt away after a long hike or cycle. Also, when I’m with my closest friends and family, laughing and sharing stories, I feel so contented- when we’re together, I can’t stop smiling.’