Who Needs The Beach?! Fun Ideas For A Summer Staycation

Not jetting away on holiday this summer? No worries. Wherever you are in the country, we’ve found the perfect event or location for you to try.
There’s something for everyone, whether you’re after a cheap day out or are willing to spend a little more on a new experience.
Where you choose all depends on how you prefer to spend your time.
Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
Located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace is a country estate that’s home to the 12th Duke of Marlborough.
It’s been the backdrop of several romantic celebrity weddings, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes’. We can see why – you’ll enjoy a seriously beautiful stately home and gorgeous grounds.
The Broads, Norfolk
Live near Norfolk? The Broads are pretty much your crown jewels.
With a network of seven rivers and shallow lakes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy by the water. A cathedral, tours, museums, pubs, restaurants… we could go on.
Thermae Bath Spa, Bath
Who doesn’t want to take a dip in an outdoor swimming pool or lido when the weather’s warm?
Bath is known for its natural thermal spa, which includes a rooftop pool, steam rooms and a restaurant. We also advise taking a look around the city afterwards – it’s beautiful.
Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
A bit of a history buff? Get yourself to Wales and take a look around Cardiff’s fascinating medieval castle.
It’s right in the middle of the city, so you can easily explore other local sights on the same day.
Richmond Park, London
Nestled in pretty Richmond, this park is home to various buildings, a golf course, sports facilities and a lot of gorgeous greenery.
Pack a picnic and enjoy a chilled-out afternoon with your friends or partner.
Pebble Beach Restaurant, Hampshire
Days out don’t always have to be complicated. Sometimes we just want a bite to eat in the sun.
There are thousands of great outdoor restaurants across the UK, but we think Hampshire’s Pebble Beach has found the perfect balance between relaxing and chic.
Bicycle Route, Edinburgh
Summer is the perfect time to get outside and do some exercise.
Cycling is great for you – and loads of fun. For Scottish readers, there are plenty of different routes around Edinburgh.
How much more persuading do you need?!
Canal Tour, Manchester
Listen up, Manchester residents!
A range of boat companies operate around the canals, giving you the chance to see your majestic city in a totally new light.
Botanic Gardens, Belfast
At 28 acres, Belfast’s Botanic Gardens are incredibly impressive.
City workers, students and tourists flock to the picturesque destination when it’s hot, giving it a really upbeat atmosphere. Plus, the Ulster Museum is located at the main entrance.
Watergate Bay, Newquay
Looking for a stunning beach to visit? Cornwall’s Watergate Bay boasts both tranquility and entertainment.
It’s popular with surfers and regularly hosts festivals, demonstrations and sports events.