Who Needs The Beach?! Fun Ideas For A Summer Staycation

10 images

Perfect locations across the UK...

In partnership with Pearl Drops

Not jetting away on holiday this summer? No worries. Wherever you are in the country, we’ve found the perfect event or location for you to try.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re after a cheap day out or are willing to spend a little more on a new experience.

Where you choose all depends on how you prefer to spend your time.

See: LOOK’s Top Tips For A Perfect Summer Pedicure

Love chilling out in the sun? London’s Richmond Park is the ideal place for relaxing with friends and a picnic. You’ll be among plenty of wildlife (including deer!) and gorgeous greenery.

However, if you fancy mixing things up there’s also a golf course and sports facilities.

At 28 acres, Belfast’s Botanic Gardens are incredibly impressive. City workers, students and tourists flock to the picturesque destination when it’s hot, giving it a really upbeat atmosphere.

Prefer something more active? Summer is the perfect time to get outside and do some exercise.

Cycling is great for you – and it’s loads of fun. There are plenty of different routes around Edinburgh, which means you can easily find courses for both beginner and expert riders.

Cardiff Castle and Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace are brilliant places to visit for history buffs.

If you’re planning to head out with your other half, Blenheim Palace is particularly romantic. In fact, it’s where Rochelle and Marvin Humes got married in 2012.

Still want to be by the sea? Newquay’s Watergate Bay is one of the UK’s finest. It boasts both tranquility and entertainment and is super-popular with surfers.

See: The 6 Shoes Of Summer Every Fashion Girl Owns

Don’t worry – plans for summer staycations don’t always have to be complicated. Sometimes we just want a bite to eat in the sun.

There are thousands of great outdoor restaurants across the UK, but we think Hampshire’s Pebble Beach has found the perfect balance between calming and chic.

Where will you be heading this year? Take a look at our suggestions below…