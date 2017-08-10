How do you tell if someone likes you? Here's our funny guide...

Nothing beats that feeling of falling for someone.

Butterflies? Check. Stomach flip? Check.

If you’re constantly checking your phone and thinking about them when you should be working/sleeping/hanging with friends, you’ve probably got it pretty bad.

But. How do you know that they’re feeling you too?

It’s always a relief to know that they’re on the same page. And here’s some pretty in-your-face signs that it just could be the real deal…

1. They’ll ditch their big night out to spend an evening with you.

Because nothing beats a bit of one-on-one time with you, even if it only involves PJs and a takeaway.

2. They’ll surrender their clothing to you willingly.

And let’s be honest, that Abercrombie and Fitch hoodie looks way better on you anyway.

3. They won’t mind making a bit of a fool of themselves if it puts a smile on your face.

Anything to make you happs.

4. They give you that look.

You know the one.

5. They are proud to call you theirs.

Commitment-phobes, be gone.

We’re just not about that drama.

6. They’re bound to be at the top of your WhatsApp list.

If they suddenly drop off the face of the planet for a week or two, it’s not a good sign.

Nobody is that busy.

Unless they’re President Obama. And even he makes time for Mich.

7. They might come across as being slightly too keen.

If your first ever Instagram upload from 2010 suddenly gets a double-tap, it’s true love.

Well, who doesn’t want to be with someone that’s your biggest fan?

8. You’ll be introduced to the best friend pretty quickly.

They’ll want to show you off.

Also, who doesn’t need their BFFs stamp of approval?

Adorbs.