An extra day off work = a whole other outfit build to think of! Don’t fret though ‘cause we’ve found the ultimate new season pieces for your bank holiday wardrobe that won’t break the bank… You’re welcome!

In partnership with Pearl Drops

Sure you can recycle last year’s bank holiday wardrobe but why not top it up with a few extra trending items to take it effortlessly into summer ’17? Think 90s slip dresses, do-it-all denim and even statement swimwear.

Now we know what you’re thinking: clothes shopping = spending lots of your hard-earned cash that you’d rather put towards making your 3-day weekend absolutely epic. Well luckily for you we’ve rounded up the only items you’ll need for your bank holiday wardrobe whatever your plans. And the best bit? Everything is under £20! Happy days!

Dressed Up Denim

Of course you already own a pair of jeans (or two, or three, or twelve!) but the arrival of summer has brought with it some seriously decked out denim meaning your standard old skinnies just won’t quite cut it in the style stakes anymore. Take this Primark pair for example; from its distressed detailing to pearl-studded embellishment we still can’t quite believe the £19 price tag tbh!

Jeans, £19, Primark

Sassy Swimwear

Heading off somewhere hot for the bank hol? Then it’s time to grab your-self some new season swimwear, pronto. Whether you’re planning on catching some relaxing rays by the seaside or pool-partying it up like Megan McKenna in Marbs you can’t go wrong with a timeless black bikini or cut-out cozzie. We’re talking those classic wear-anywhere pieces that will effortlessly take you from dawn to dusk (and straight through to dawn again!)

Black cut out swimsuit, £19.99, Bershka

Cold Shoulder

We think it’s fair to say the off-the-shoulder trend is going nowhere fast. And we couldn’t be happier considering the fact these trending tops go with pretty much everything and anything in our pre-existing bank holiday wardrobes. White boyfriend jeans? Sure. Tailored culottes? Yep. Floaty wide leg trousers? Hell yeah!

Cold shoulder top, £15.99, Stradivarius

Cold shoulder top, £15.99, Stradivarius

Dress To Impress

Come rain or shine make a summery floral frock like this New Look number your go-to this bank holiday weekend. Miserable wet weather needn’t put you off; Work it with a chunky knit and denim jacket for additional layering and finish off your look with some shower-proof sneakers. If the sun does decide to show then just work this throw-on-and-go dress with a pair of slider sandals. Simples!

Floral slip, £19.99, New Look

Happy Feet

We don’t think there is anything that quite beats that feeling you get when purchasing a brand new pair of shoes, especially if said shoes come in a happy sunshine yellow shade. Try wearing these sunny shoes to brunch/ dinner/ movie night / cocktails / dancing (yep, the possibilities are endless) this bank holiday weekend and watch as your grin grows from ear to ear. Trust us!

Yellow mules, £19.99, H&M